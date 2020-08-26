Cops for Cancer set to roll through northern B.C.

This year’s ride will have three routes converging on Prince George, Sept. 18

For the first time ever, Canadian Cancer Society’s Cops for Cancer Tour de North will cover three routes in northern B.C.

The relay-style ride will roll from Prince Rupert to Prince George, Fort St. John to Prince George and Williams Lake to Prince George. Cyclists will pass through communities on their routes, converging on Prince George Sept. 18, where the team will ride by local schools and tour the city.

“We are thrilled and so thankful that our volunteer committee created a tour that has adapted to the changes we have seen in 2020 and is still set to roll September 14th to 18th,” said Aimee Cassie, supporter engagement manager for the Canadian Cancer Society, in a media release.

“This new model has team members riding from their home community to the following community, with a few riding multiple legs. We are actually covering all of our past routes, expanding the reach of the Cops for Cancer program, which raises money for pediatric cancer research and Camp Goodtimes.”

Camp Goodtimes is a medically-supervised summer camp for young people and their families affected by cancer.

The Cops for Cancer Tour de North 2020 team is made up of 37 emergency services personnel and community riders. The initiative started in 1997, focusing on raising funds to fight childhood cancer. According to Cops for Cancer, the ride has raised over $46 million over more than two decades.

READ MORE: Mounties raise more than $2 million for fight against childhood cancer

