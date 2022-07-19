North Vancouver RCMP are asking for help identifying a man who reportedly conducted a fake traffic stop July 18. (Black Press Media file photo)

Cop impersonator demanded debit payment for ‘ticket’ in North Vancouver

Man reportedly told driver they were being ticketed for using GPS on their cell phone

North Vancouver RCMP are asking for help identifying a man who reportedly pretended to be a cop and tried to ticket a driver for using GPS on his cell phone.

The driver reported the incident to RCMP after experiencing a highly suspicious traffic stop eastbound on East 13th Street near Moody Avenue around 3:30 a.m. Monday (July 18).

The driver told police they pulled to the side of the road after noticing red and blue lights flashing on the vehicle behind them. The man exited the vehicle and approached the driver wearing a vest and hat that read “POLICE” and what appeared to be a baton-type tool on his belt.

He reportedly told the driver he was with “NVPD,” and that the driver was being ticketed for using GPS on their cell phone. He then produced a credit/debit machine and demanded payment for the violation, according to the driver.

Sensing something wasn’t right, the driver drove off and called police.

“It is alarming to us anytime someone pretends to be a police officer. Especially in our situation where that person tried to use that position to take money from someone,” Corp. Melissa Jongema said in a news release.

”Police officers do not accept payment for violation tickets at traffic stops. If you are pulled over and payment for a fine is demanded, please immediately report the incident to police.”

The suspect is described as a Caucasian man about 25 to 30 years old. He was about 5’9” with an average build and a slight goatee. He was wearing a black round neck t-shirt, navy cargo pants and the “POLICE” vest and hat.

He was driving a navy or dark grey Chevrolet Tahoe with flashing red and blue lights on the dashboard.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact North Vancouver RCMP at 604-985-1311.

