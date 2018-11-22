A Manitoba man convicted of sending bombs to his ex-wife and two lawyers will learn how long he will be behind bars today. Guido Amsel, 49, is shown in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Winnipeg Police Service

Convicted Winnipeg letter-bomber sentenced to life in prison

Guido Amsel sent letter bombs to his ex-wife and two law firms

A Manitoba man who sent letter bombs to his ex-wife and two law firms that had represented her has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for at least 10 years.

Guido Amsel, who was convicted earlier this year on four counts of attempted murder, has also been sentenced to an additional 12 years for an earlier attempt on his ex-wife’s life.

Amsel, who is 52, sent letter bombs to his former wife, Iris, and two Winnipeg lawyers who represented her in the summer of 2015.

One of the devices went off and severely injured lawyer Maria Mitousis, who lost her right hand in the explosion.

RELATED: Florida man charged after weeklong bomb-package scare

Amsel testified during his trial that he was being set up by his former wife and others and that evidence had been planted against him.

Provincial court Judge Tracey Lord said Amsel has not accepted responsibility or shown any remorse for the attacks that put many people at risk.

“He showed not only a callous and vengeful intent toward the specific targets of the devices, but also an indiscriminate disregard for the lives and safety of others in the community,” Lord said Thursday.

“He has not taken responsibility for his actions and … moreover, he has attempted to place responsibility on others for these offences, and alleges corruption at all levels of the justice system.”

The bomb that injured Mitousis was placed in a recording device. A note attached to it instructed her to press the enter button, which set off the explosion.

Mitousis told court in her victim impact statement earlier this year that Amsel’s actions were that of a coward.

“I wear the scars of the explosion on my face and on my body,” she told court at the time.

RELATED: Man accused of mailing bomb to his brother in B.C. has died

She said after the sentencing was over she planned to move on with her life, continue her return to work and put Amsel behind her.

“After this is over, I will forget him and he will disappear from my consciousness.”

Kelly Geraldine Malone, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Former students share stories of bullying at St. Michael’s dating back decades
Next story
Some Canadian diplomats who fell ill in Havana unable to work, having relapses

Just Posted

Painting a Canadian portrait with 100,000 photos

Tim Van Horn has travelled more than 250,000 kilometres gathering photos for a Canadian Mosaic

Mz Judged 2018

Video and photos from the Mz Judged fundraiser for Northern Society of Domestic Peace.

Cleaning up for Movember

Instead of just bristling at the trash around town, Agnes Pion is taking out the trash for a cause.

Top national sparrers in Smithers

Harmony Taekwon-Do brings home hardware from national competition in Calgary.

Good fences, good neighbors

A neighbour has beef with cattle let loose on the range - including her yard.

VIDEO: Tips to avoid overspending this holiday season

It’s easy to get swept up in the holiday spirit and find yourself in debt in the new year.

Who is Alan Mullen? A new face in the developing B.C. Legislature scandal

Special adviser to Speaker Darryl Plecas has long past with Abbotsford politician

B.C. legislature scandal: Speaker tried to appoint friend as interim sergeant-at-arms

House leaders told Darryl Plecas that was inappropriate, Mary Polak says

PM to call three by-elections, giving Singh chance to win seat

The by-elections will be called in early February

Convicted Winnipeg letter-bomber sentenced to life in prison

Guido Amsel sent letter bombs to his ex-wife and two law firms

Former students share stories of bullying at St. Michael’s dating back decades

Former students are coming forward with their own experiences of bullying and harassment at the school

Jarrod Bacon has ‘ongoing influence in the gang environment,’ says parole board

National board has concerns about B.C. gangster’s statutory release from prison

Entrepreneur’s wearable Indigenous art appears on Dragons’ Den tonight

Gitxsan artist, Shar Wilson pitched her clothing company, Finawear to the popular show in the spring

FortisBC warns extended cold snap could lead to natural gas shortage

Supply has been down since an Enbridge pipeline ruptured in Prince George on Oct. 9

Most Read