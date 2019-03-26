Madilyn Harks.

Convicted pedophile from B.C. raises fears after move to Ontario

Police have issued a warning about Madilyn Harks in Brampton

A convicted pedophile who first victimized children in Langley is the target of the ire of an Ontario mayor after she was placed a halfway house in his city.

Madilyn Harks, formerly known as Matthew Harks, pleaded guilty in 2004 to two counts of sexually assaulting children while he was living in Walnut Grove.

In all, Harks has been convicted of three sexual assaults against girls under the age of eight, according to a warning issued by the Peel Regional Police in Ontario. Harks, now 36, victimized neighbours and a fellow church congregation member.

Following her release from prison in 2010, she was convicted of breaches of her release conditions and imprisoned again for 330 days.

Harks has been placed under a long-term supervision order. She is banned from public pools, day cares, school grounds, playgrounds, community centres, or being in the presence of any children under age 14 unless with an adult approved by her parole supervisor.

On March 22, the Peel Regional Police released a photo of Harks and warned that she will be living in the Brampton area, and that she is considered a safety risk to the public.

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown lashed out with an open letter to Attorney General Caroline Mulroney and Community Safety and Correctional Services Minister Sylvia Jones.

“I am asking for your immediate assistance in our community’s desire to reverse the decision by the Correctional Service of Canada to ‘dump’ Madilyn Harks (formerly Matthew Harks in downtown Brampton,” Brown wrote.

“The fact that Ms. Harks is in a halfway house instead of jail is a clear example that our justice system is broken,” he added.

Although she remains under a long-term supervision order, Harks has finished her jail sentence nine years ago.

The Peel Police noted “she remains a Canadian citizen and her rights are guaranteed under the Charter of Rights and Freedoms. As such, Peel Regional Police will act to protect these rights if they are infringed.”

Previous story
Yellow snake spotted slithering in Greater Victoria neighbourhood
Next story
Sailings cancelled after BC Ferries boat hits Langdale terminal

Just Posted

Story of Wet’suwet’en Chief Alfred Joseph being told

Song of the Earth on Chief Gisday’wa will be launched in Hagwilget

Telkwa holds the line on mill rates

Telkwa taxes to remain steady, but water and sewer rates are going up

Terrace death not considered suspicious at this time: RCMP

Body of 49-year-old man was found in wooded area near Olson Ave. March 22

Highway 16 Action Plan driving progress

Safety, connectivity main goals of scheme presented to Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako.

Houston woman gets two years for aggravated assault

Ewald pleads guilty; trial of co-accused Calvin Dyrland begins in Smithers court

VIDEO: RCMP reveal five kids hit in deadly B.C. crash

The children range in age from six to 17.

Convicted pedophile from B.C. raises fears after move to Ontario

Police have issued a warning about Madilyn Harks in Brampton

Mystery plane wakes up B.C. residents

An aircraft circled Langley City over the weekend after midnight for about an hour

Yellow snake spotted slithering in Greater Victoria neighbourhood

Police describe it as ‘large, pale [and] yellow’ suggesting the snake may be exotic

Stranger climbs onto B.C. family’s second-floor balcony, lights fire in barbecue

Incident in Abbotsford terrifies family with two-year-old boy

British Columbians are paying more for booze but also broccoli

Victoria’s inflation was 2.3 per cent, a tick above Vancouver’s of 2.2 per cent

UPDATED: Three dead in Surrey crash: police

Single-vehicle crash occurred around 10:30 a.m., police remain on-scene

Eviction halted for B.C. woman deemed ‘too young’ for seniors’ home

Zoe Nagler, 46, had been given notice after living in the seniors complex in Comox for six years

Is it a homicide? B.C. woman dies in hospital, seven months after being shot

Stepfather think Chilliwack case should now be a homicide, but IHIT has not confirmed anything

Most Read