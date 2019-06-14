Randall Hopley, outside of the Cranbrook courthouse on Sept. 14, 2011. (The Canadian Press)

Convicted B.C. child abductor Randall Hopley back in custody, 6 months since release

Correctional Services Canada could not provide further details due to privacy concerns

A convicted child abductor living in Vancouver is back in the custody of the Correctional Service of Canada.

READ MORE: Convicted child abductor Randall Hopley living in Vancouver

Randall Hopley has been living in a residential correctional facility since last November, after serving six years in prison for abducting a three-year-old boy from his Sparwood home in 2011. The kidnapping triggered an Amber Alert. The toddler was returned home four days later, unharmed.

Vancouver Police confirmed to Black Press Media on Friday that Hopley was taken back into custody weeks ago, but could not confirm further details.

In an emailed statement, Correctional Service Canada would not confirm details regarding what led to Hopley being back in custody, citing privacy laws.

Spokesperson Lucinda Fraser said that Hopley’s release is now under review and may be referred to the Parole Board of Canada.

“In instances where a long term supervision order is in place, offenders are subject to supervision requirements based on their risk and needs and will be returned to custody if they are believed to present a risk to the public,” Fraser said.

Hopley was assessed as being “a high risk for violent and sexual re-offending,” by police when he was released from prison.

He is bound by a 10-year long-term supervision order and is under several conditions, including not being in the presence of any child under 16 and abiding by a curfew of 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

READ MORE: Father of abducted boy says family wasn’t told offender had been released

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Tarantula the size of a dinner plate caught moulting at B.C. garden
Next story
Father punched shark repeatedly to save daughter in North Carolina attack

Just Posted

“Your hot days are getting hotter”: Climatologist talks climate change’s effects on Bulkley Valley

By 2100 Northern B.C. could be 6 degrees warmer.

Bulkley Valley U14 boys soccer squad wins zones

The Rapids will now proceed to provincial championship in Prince George July 4-5

Donaldson announces seal coating for portions of Hwy 16, Kispiox

Two sections of road in the Bulkley Valley have had their fate sealed.

Smithers man receives two-year sentence for fatal car crash

Over a year after a fatal crash, a Smithers man has been sentenced to two years plus a day in jail.

First Nations push for massive conservation area in northern B.C.

Includes ancestral areas of three Kaska Dena First Nations, just shy of the B.C.-Yukon border

Tarantula the size of a dinner plate caught moulting at B.C. garden

Nine-year-old ‘goliath bird eater’ spider took five hours to shed its skin

B.C. RCMP launches pilot to test reporting non-serious crimes online

Four cities will soon be able to report theft under $5,000, lost of stolen items to police online

Trial begins in case of young Canadian couple killed in 1987

William Earl Talbott II was arrested last year and charged with aggravated murder

Convicted B.C. child abductor Randall Hopley back in custody, 6 months since release

Correctional Services Canada could not provide further details due to privacy concerns

Pot edibles, topicals and extracts to hit shelves no earlier than mid-December: Ottawa

Health Canada wrapped its public consultation on the draft rules for cannabis products in February

B.C. woman fighting to block coroner’s report detailing husband’s death

Fears revealing exactly how Ben Kilmer took his life will have traumatic effect on her two children

UPDATE: Young Chilliwack child who fell in pool in critical condition

Two-year-old child was reported to not be breathing as air ambulance called out Thursday afternoon

Uniform refresh includes heritage jersey for Vancouver Canucks’ 50th season

Biggest change, logo no longer includes ‘Vancouver’

Victoria council to fund Remembrance Day ceremony after controversial debate

‘I am sorry on behalf of this council,’ said Mayor Lisa Helps

Most Read