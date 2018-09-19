Quesnel’s provincial government building. File photo

Convicted animal abuser Catherine Adams faces breach of probation charge in Quesnel

Adams is scheduled to consult counsel in Quesnel Oct. 9, after breaching ban from owning animals

Catherine Adams is scheduled to consult with legal counsel at Quesnel Law Courts on Oct. 9.

Catherine Adams is charged with breaching her probation order on June 29, 2018, according to files accessed via B.C. Court Services Online.

The probation order prohibited her from owning or having custody of an animal.

Catherine – along with her mother Karin Adams – had 16 dogs seized from a property in Quesnel in June 2018, after an SPCA investigation found the dogs being kept in crates too small for their size in a poorly ventilated area with little or no access to water and with feces- and urine-soaked matting.

READ MORE: SPCA seizes 16 dogs from property in Quesnel

The probation order was a condition of Catherine’s 2015 sentencing in Smithers Provincial Court, where she was found guilty of causing unnecessary pain/suffering to an animal and causing/permitting the animal to be in distress.

Emaciation, poor living conditions, parasite infestation, lack of food, water and medical treatment were among the conditions affecting some of the dogs and horses in Catherine and Karin’s care at the time.

Karin was also found guilty in Smithers in 2015 of causing or permitting an animal to be in distress.

READ MORE: Houston mother and daughter sentenced for animal cruelty charges

The SPCA said in July it would be recommending new charges of animal cruelty for both women due to the Quesnel incident, although charges have not yet been laid.

READ MORE: Local woman set for trial in Alberta as animal cruelty investigation continues in B.C.


