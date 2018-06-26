Comstock Lake now fire of note

According to the BC Wildfire Service website, the fire is zero per cent contained

A 2,700 hectare fire northwest of Quesnel has been listed as a wildfire of note on the BC Wildfire Service interactive map.

The fire is located approximately six kilometres north of Comstock Lake. According to the BC Wildfire Service website, there are currently 107 firefighters and three helicopters, as well as heavy equipment on the ground. The website also says the fire is zero per cent contained.

As of Monday afternoon, the fire was slow moving and subdued from rain throughout the day on Sunday. The fire created smoke that could be seen in Prince George over the weekend.

