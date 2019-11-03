The Canadian Food Inspection Agency say Sobeys Inc. is recalling Compliments brand fresh cut vegetable products due to possible Listeria contamination. The products, which include Sweet Kale Blend (shown), Vegetable Platter with a Ranch Dip, Broccolini, Cauliettes – Chopped Cauliflower, Power Green Blend and Green Beans, all have best before dates of Oct. 31, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Canadian Food Inspection Agency MANDATORY CREDIT

Compliments fresh-cut vegetables recalled due to possible Listeria

There have been no reports of illness linked to the products

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency say Sobeys Inc. is recalling Compliments brand fresh cut vegetable products due to possible Listeria contamination.

The products, which include Sweet Kale Blend, Vegetable Platter with a Ranch Dip, Broccolini, Cauliettes – Chopped Cauliflower, Power Green Blend and Green Beans, all have best before dates of Oct. 31, 2019.

They were sold across Canada, and anyone who has them should either throw them out or return them to the store where they were purchased.

There have been no reports of illness linked to the products, however, Listeria poisoning symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness.

ALSO READ: Chicken nugget recall expands to include Compliments brand

The Canadian Press

