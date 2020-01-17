The Smithers Public Library (SPL) pictured on the afternoon of Jan. 16, 2020 during snowfall. The Library is encouraging anyone seeking relief from the cold to drop by this week and is serving hot beverages and treats for the entire week. (Trevor Hewitt photo)

Community raises over $200 after library puts out call to get homeless out of extreme cold

Smithers Public Library is serving hot drinks and treats for all of the third week of January

A warm gesture by Smithers Public Library has snowballed into a community effort following a call by the library to get individuals experiencing homelessness off the street in the face of an extreme cold warning.

Library director Wendy Wright said when they put the call out on social media and to local service agencies and shelters in the area on Jan. 13 they were hopeful it would have a positive effect but never expected they would see the response they did.

“We actually had quite a few people spend most of [Jan. 13] in here,” she said.

“There were 12 mugs at the end of the day and a lot of those had been refilled and used all day long by people staying out of the cold.”

According to Environment Canada’s data for Smithers between Jan. 13-15 the temperature with wind chill factor reached (respectively by date) -40, -42 and -44 celsius.

Wright said it was important to the library to offer the gesture because of how often community members experiencing homelessness or living in underhoused/precariously-housed situations use the library.

READ MORE: Proponents of Library-Gallery project hoping to write new chapter in Smithers cultural scene

When the temperatures drop, she said all the staff start worrying about how these people will cope.

To that end, Wright said the library wanted to put out the message that if someone doesn’t have a warm place to be during the day they can always drop by to wait out the bitter weather.

“The library is a place where they can be warm, they can be safe and they can actually let their guard down and relax,” she said. “It’s also a place that’s especially important for people who may feel marginalized in our society because the library is a place for everyone. You don’t have to pay to come and sit in the library attend the programs, pick up a book, read, spend time here, use the computers, it’s free to everyone to come here and use the space.”

But as Wright explained, the success didn’t stop at simply getting the message out about the library’s good deed.

Soon after word spread, there were people contacting the library asking if they could donate cash or home baking to the cause.

“So [this week] we’ve actually had all kinds of people bringing in home-baked goodies and donating money, just coming in and saying … here’s some money to help buy food for the homeless people during the cold snap.”

As of Jan. 16 Wright said they had raised a little over $200, which will go into a special fund to help purchase future goodies for similar initiatives. She said that while they weren’t expecting the response they got it was incredible to see the community come together to support such a worthy cause.

“This is great because it wasn’t in our budget but it was something that we really wanted to do and now we actually do have the money from the community … so that’s really moving,” said Wright.

“It’s been absolutely wonderful and we’re all teary here … it’s really nice to know that so many people care about people going through hard times here in this community.”


trevor.hewitt@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Complaints filed against RCMP following two Gidimt’en members being turned away at police checkpoint
Next story
Kids across Canada more at risk of hospitalization from flu this season: doctor

Just Posted

Complaints filed against RCMP following two Gidimt’en members being turned away at police checkpoint

The British Columbia Civil Liberties Association helped two individuals file the complaints

Miscommunication led to three people turned away at pipeline checkpoint: RCMP

Mounties were installing new access procedures after checkpoint was set up for Coastal GasLink site

Hereditary chiefs call for UN intervention in CGL dispute

Hereditary chiefs have asked the UN to monitor RCMP, government and CGL actions on their territory

School bus runs cancelled for second day, in Hazelton and Kitwanga areas due to extreme cold

Freezing temperatures a safety concern for waiting students

Pipeline at centre of B.C. conflict is creating jobs for First Nations: chief

All 20 elected band councils along the Coastal GasLink pipeline route have signed benefits agreements

Fashion Fridays: Look your best this year

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Oil and gas industry applauds Supreme Court’s dismissal of B.C. TMX case

The high court’s ruling Thursday removes one of the remaining obstacles for the project

Airliner crash a mistake that pleased Iran’s enemies: Supreme Leader Khamenei

Iran’s supreme leader says dowining of Flight 752 was a bitter accident in rare sermon

Sub-zero B.C. weather freezes clothing in just 45 minutes

A local photographer decided to have some fun with the frosty weather before its gone

Shotgun Jake: Virtanen nets key goal as Canucks beat Coyotes 3-1

NHL’s Pacific Division race tightens up

Special prosecutor to review Cranbrook toddler drowning case

Evidence disclosure at issue in the case of a woman sentenced for criminal negligence causing death

UPDATE: Supreme Court dismisses B.C.’s appeal in Trans Mountain pipeline case

Judges decide whether B.C.’s power to protect environment can include impeding a federal project

10 B.C. cities break temperature records in winter storm

Quesnel dipped to -41.9 C, breaking a record from 1916

Vancouver Island child struck, pinned under SUV while sledding

Boy suffers serious injuries, no charges laid in incident

Most Read