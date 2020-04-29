Community gardens added to OCP review

Date for OCP review unclear

Smithers town council has agreed to add additional community garden space to the upcoming review of the Official Community Plan (OCP).

In a letter to council, Scott McMillan, president of the Northern Root Community Garden, asked for four specific items to be considered.

1. Identify town-owned land that could be used for future community gardens.

2. Ensure community garden space is provided in new, large subdivisions approved on town-owned land.

3. Ensure that the publicly-owned land identified for potential future community gardens is managed in a way that is conducive to growing healthy food, such as retaining existing topsoil, minimizing compaction, and preventing the use of pesticides, herbicides and chemical fertilizers.

4. Add objectives and policies in the upcoming Official Community Plan to increase the availablity of public and private land for community gardens.

Coun. Casda Thomas made the motion to add these items to upcoming consultations on the OCP.

During discussion on the motion, Coun. Greg Brown noted that in terms of time the Parks and Recreation Master Plan (PRMP) was coming up before the OCP and said he would like to see it included in that discussion.

However, CAO Alan Harris said the appropriate order of discussion is OCP and then PRMP.

“The OCP is the aspirational end,” he said. “When you get into the details of where and how many, that will come down to the Parks and Recreation plan.”

Coun. Frank Wray expressed a desire to have a discussion prior to the OCP to determine even the Town even wants to have it as an aspirational goal, noting, for example that the last time the discussion arose, the neighbours to a proposed garden objected.

Again Harris advised the appropriate time to raise issues and concerns was during the review, which involves public consultation.

The motion passed unanimously.

The review is expected to begin this year, but no hard and fast date is scheduled and it could end up being affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Select groups of students return to class
Next story
Haircuts for Good asking for donations through home haircuts

Just Posted

Wet’suwet’en agree to sign memorandum on rights and title with B.C., Ottawa

Details surrounding the deal have not been released and remain confidential

Select groups of students return to class

Emphasis on children of essential workers and those considered vulnerable

B.C.’s COVID-19 death toll reaches 100; 95 new cases with nearly half from prison outbreak

Roughly 811 people are currently fighting the contagious respiratory illness in B.C.

B.C. announces funding to improve rural internet connectivity during COVID-19

Internet providers throughout province can apply for grants up to $50,000 — or 90% of upgrade expenses

2020 Kispiox Valley Music Festival cancelled

The festival society says it will use the break to upgrade facilities on the festival grounds

Should a vaccine for COVID-19 be made mandatory in Canada, once it’s created?

Roughly 60 per cent of Canadians think so, according to the latest Leger poll

B.C. surpasses 2,000 COVID-19 cases; roughly 60% of patients have recovered

Less than 100 people are in hospital due to the contagious respiratory illness

More than half of Canadian companies seeing sales drop at least 20%: StatCan

Survey suggests nearly one in five businesses have laid off 80 per cent or more of their workforce

McDonald’s Canada to start using imported beef amid Canadian supply concerns

It will continue to buy as much Canadian beef as possible and supplement the remainder with imports

VIDEO: Aerial tour of flooding in Williams Lake area

Thanks to Wayne Peterson, the Tribune is providing an aerial view

COVID-19: ’Rebooting B.C.’ means carefully reopening business

Poultry plants show need for workplace efforts, Adrian Dix says

Canada’s dairy processors to lose $100M if USMCA takes effect in July: Plett

‘We’re not talking small adjustments,” says Mathieu Frigon, CEO of the Dairy Processors Association of Canada

100-year-old gravestones vandalized at Surrey Centre Cemetery

Headstones of local pioneers toppled in Cloverdale

LandlordBC calls for province to increase COVID-19 rent supplement

Many renters are paying more than 30 per cent of their income on rent, making $300-$500 too low, association says

Most Read