Community foundation awards $200K to Grendel Group

Money will help Grendel set up residence/activity centre for people with developmental disabilities

The Bulkley Valley Community Foundation (BVCF) has announced its Community Impact Grants with the lion’s share of $271,000 going to the Grendel Group.

The Grendel Group (Family Advocates) provides programs and support for educational and work experience for people with cognitive and physical disabilities.

A $200,000 contribution from BVCF will help the organization with its GrendelHouse community residence project. GrendelHouse will be a supervised residence and activity centre for individuals with developmental disabilities.

Three other groups shared in the remaining $71,000.

A grant of $25,000 will go toward the pool’s upkeep and enhancement project. The lobby and reception area will be renovated to make it more functional for staff and patrons. Wheelchair height reception will be created, which will also be more accessible to children.

The Bulkley Valley Regional Swimming Pool has been a hub of regional activity for people of all ages and walks of life for 30 years, the foundation said in announcing the funds.

The Morice Mountain Nordic Ski Club (MMNSC) also a received $25,000 Community Impact Grant.

MMNSC maintains 40 kilometres of beautiful tracked trails in the forest below Morice Mountain for skiing and snowshoeing. The funding will be used to improve drainage and shaping of the trail system, extending the season and access to this recreation resource.

The final beneficiary of impact grants was theThe Bulkley Valley Cross Country Ski Club’s (BVCCSC) Ski S’Kool program, which offers introductory lessons to thousands of Bulkley Valley elementary school students.

BVCCSC has provided skill development, fitness and fun for many young skiers over the winter seasons.

The funds for the Community Impact Awards were provided by an undisclosed donor.

“This is an amazing gift to the people of the Valley and the BVCF is extremely grateful for the opportunity to help build vibrant and caring communities,” said Jill Dunbar, BVCF director and project coordinator.

The purpose of the Bulkley Valley Community Foundation is to create opportunities for donors to support local initiatives, organizations, and individuals to improve the quality of life throughout our communities, the organization said in a press release.

Expressions of Interest for this funding were received from 15 local groups for projects already underway or in conceptual stages that cover a very broad range of fields of interest.

“The BVCF Grants Committee thanks these groups for their submissions and for their dedication to our communities,” the release stated.

The BVCF has numerous programs for community groups and can be contact through its website at www.bvcf.ca, email at info@bvcf.ca or phone at 250-847-4356.