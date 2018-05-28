Ian Meier, director of operations for the BC Wildfire Service, said that while the 2017 wildfire season was unprecedented, this year could be on track to surpass it. Flooding and wildfires last year triggered a 10-week state of emergency and displaced more than 65,000 people. (David Gordon Koch photo)

Community forests allowed to expand: Donaldson

Change meant to boost rural economies

Community forests now have a chance to expand, following changes announced by the province on May 25.

The announcement came as more than 150 delegates gathered in Burns Lake for the BC Community Forest Association’s (BCCFA) conference and annual general meeting, which took place May 24-26.

Forests Minister Doug Donaldson made the announcement during a keynote address at the convention.

He said that changes to the laws and regulations governing forests would enable expansions beginning immediately, prompting applause from the crowd.

“We want to ensure that we’re providing a strong economic base for rural communities,” he said, adding that the amendments would allow community forest operators to create more jobs.

Community forests will be allowed to expand “provided there is available area,” according to a government medial release.

Expansions of more than 100 hectares will involve a thorough process requiring engagement with the public, according to the statement, while a simplified process will apply to smaller expansions.

Erik Leslie, president of the BCCFA, welcomed the changes in the media release, saying the reforms were implemented “after full consultation with those affected.”

Community forests allow various groups — including First Nations, local governments, community groups and community-held corporations — to manage Crown land on a long-term basis. The arrangements are meant to provide jobs and support local economies.

 

Ken Nielson, general manager of Chinook Community Forest, addressed delegates on the first day of the BC Community Forest Association conference in Burns Lake. (David Gordon Koch photo)

Forests Minister Doug Donaldson announced on May 25 that community forests now have a chance to expand. (David Gordon Koch photo)

Previous story
Refuge to house Indigenous women fleeing abuse on Highway of Tears
Next story
B.C. woman who tried to save man stuck on rail tracks called a ‘hero’

Just Posted

First Smithers-Telkwa trail phase presented soon

The first phase of feasibility study is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

Hundreds of cowpoke ride into Smithers

The 90th B.C. Cattlemen’s AGM with a technology theme is in Smithers May 31 - June 2.

Wolfpack win Canada Cup West in OT thriller

Competitions don’t get much bigger, and the girls from northern B.C. rise to the challenge.

Construction on Upper Skeena Arena going smoothly after a tough winter

Pilot project to train indigenous young people for recreation leadership position underway

Gryphons soar over track and field records at zone championships

Smithers Gryphons dominated the meet with many personal bests and numerous Zone and school records.

Trans Mountain pipeline: First Nations remain divided

Indigenous question looms as court challenge overshadows Kinder Morgan project

Community forests allowed to expand: Donaldson

Change meant to boost rural economies

Refuge to house Indigenous women fleeing abuse on Highway of Tears

Safe house being constructed at Lake Babine Nation reserve in Burns Lake

Half-brother pleads guilty in B.C. teen’s murder

18-year-old was killed five years ago, her body was discovered in Chilliwack

Youth in care need better path to independence, B.C. experts say

Lack of family, addiction and mental illness mean more early deaths

Mental health call-line set up for people affected by 2017 wildfire season

Telehealth program aims to help people suffering from depression, stress, or anxiety

Baby bear rescued on Vancouver Island after mother dies

“The little cub was laying on its mother.”

30% of B.C. small businesses expect to cut staff to offset new payroll tax: report

Greater Vancouver Board of Trade said small, medium sized businesses will be hit the hardest

‘The Stanley Cup final that was never meant to be’: Knights, Caps primed for Game 1

The Vegas Golden Knights will host the Washington Capitals in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup final Monday in Sin City

Most Read