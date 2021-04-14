Spice of Life

Community columnist Brenda Mallory calls it quits after more than 30 years

Mallory cites a slip in health and confusion about what the world has come to as reasons

After more than 30 years, Brenda Mallory has resigned as a community columnist for The Interior News, citing health issues.

In her final column, appearing on Page 7 this week, Brenda says there is a time and place for everything and that is now and here.

“My health has slipped a bit,” she said. “My old hands have trouble responding to commands to get the words to you. Maybe at the top of the list why I leave my writing is my trouble figuring how and why the world is as it is.”

In addition to writing for this paper, Brenda was a community reporter for CBC for many years and wrote for numerous other publications.

FINAL COLUMN: You have shared your lives with me, you have given me endless topics

She was also a comedian, motivational speaker, artist and author.

Her 1992 book, Slices of Life, which was also the name of her column back in the 1980s and 1990s before becoming Spice of Life, is still available on Amazon.

She also wrote a column called For the Birds for many years.

“We are very saddened to hear, primarily, that Brenda’s health has declined to the point she feels like she can’t write anymore,” said editor Thom Barker.

“She will be missed. When I was here from 2005 – 2007, I was a little jealous because I wrote a serious op-ed column and her following was bigger, probably still is. However, what she and our other community columnists do is the heart of our paper.”

