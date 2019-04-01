FILE - In this July 14, 2018 file photo, President Donald Trump waves to protesters while playing golf at Turnberry golf club, in Turnberry, Scotland. Trump’s alleged misdeeds on and around the golf course are the subject of a new book by former sports columnist Rick Reilly, called Commander in Cheat: How Golf Explains Trump. Reilly documents dozens of examples of exaggerations and underhanded play by the president. Reilly tells The Associated Press there have been dozens and dozens of people that can declare him guilty of cheating. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)

Commander in Cheat? Book recounts golf misdeeds by Trump

Author claims ‘dozens and dozens of people that can declare [Trump] guilty of cheating’

Is Donald Trump the “commander in cheat?” The president’s alleged misdeeds on and around the golf course are the subject of a new book by former Sports Illustrated columnist Rick Reilly. It’s called “Commander in Cheat: How Golf Explains Trump.”

Reilly documents dozens of examples of exaggerations and underhanded play by the president. He tells The Associated Press there have been “dozens and dozens of people that can declare him guilty of cheating.”

Perhaps the most blatant instance came in a 2017 round with Tiger Woods and Dustin Johnson, the current No. 1 player in the world. The president’s partner, Fox Sports golf analyst Brad Faxon, reported that Trump’s misdeeds included putting down a score that didn’t account for two balls he hit into the water on a single hole.

READ MORE: Trump issues new permit for stalled Keystone XL pipeline

READ MORE: Trump takes victory lap as Demorcrats still seek full Mueller report

Zeke Miller, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Environmental group sounds alarm after 48 lbs of plastic found in dead whale
Next story
Conservative promises to filibuster budget to force more SNC-Lavalin testimony

Just Posted

Giesbrecht murder trial concludes

Judge will set a date for his verdict on April 8

Province kicks in $1.75M for Telegraph Creek housing

Money will be split between projects in Telegraph Creek, Dease Lake

Water and sewer rates will increase by 10 per cent

Council voted unanimously to increase the rates at their March 26 meeting

Smithers Town Council divided over Coastal GasLink

Councillors voiced differing opinions during a March 26 discussion with TransCanada reps

Winter tire regulations extended to April 30

Highway 16 included in areas where winter tires will be required one month longer

No AI in humour: R2-D2 walks into a bar, doesn’t get the joke

Alexa and Siri might be clever but there are a few things they’re missing

B.C. Ferries Commissioner proposes 2.3% limit on fare increases

Public can comment on price cap until June 30

Sleeveless dress are OK, B.C. legislature speaker says in dress code update

Darryl Plecas says a full dress code review is underway

NDP unveils universal pharmacare plan, aims program delivery by the end of 2020

Party says plan would save families who don’t currently have private drug coverage an average $550 per year

Conservative promises to filibuster budget to force more SNC-Lavalin testimony

House has heard testimony from Wilson-Raybould, Michael Wernick and Trudeau’s former principal secretary Gerald Butts

Port Alberni RCMP cars collide while answering same call

No civilians injured in incident

B.C. Pride group ‘discriminated’ against by Catholic church, president says

Church denied society’s request to host Pride event

Police Cat Services: The RCMP’s purrfect way to fight crime

A police cat can work for almost 15 minutes a day before getting bored.

12% of Canadians want to be in an open relationship: UBC

A study by UBC found a sizeable number of Canadian adults would like to be in an open relationship

Most Read