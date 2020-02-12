(File photo)

Coastal GasLink pipeline work camp in Vanderhoof allowed under ‘unique’ ALC conditions

Approximately 1100 workers expected to be in the district by mid-July this year

Work is finally underway at the Coastal GasLink camp site in Vanderhoof, but the Agricultural Land Commission has not made it easy to construct the camp there.

Terry Cunha, spokesman for Coastal GasLink said initial snow and tree clearing is underway.

However, the commission has presented the pipeline company with several conditions that need to be met.

“There are a number of unique conditions for this site that require us to engage with soil experts during the development and reclamation of the site, minimize depth of soil disturbance, collect and compost the cleared-tree materials for use during reclamation.”

The current agreement between Coastal GasLink and the Agricultural Land Commission allows the pipeline company to conduct clearing for a camp site in Vanderhoof..

“We are continuing to work with the ALC on the remaining agreement for constructing the camp,” he said.

Meanwhile, workers will start moving into Vanderhoof by May 1 this year, and Cunha added that occupancy will ramp up to 1100 by mid-July.

The work-camp approval comes as the contentious pipeline continues to cause protests across the province, including outside the B.C. Legislature.

READ MORE: Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs take Canada’s environmental assessment system to court

The dispute, between the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs and their supporters, has led to a number of arrests after RCMP enforced a court injunction against members who were blocking access to the pipeline company’s construction site south of Houston.

WATCH: VIDEO: John Horgan denounces B.C. legislature anti-pipeline siege

Last year, the commission rejected the application by the district of Vanderhoof and Coastal GasLink to use the site behind the municipal airport as a camp to build the pipeline.

READ MORE: ALC rejects Coastal GasLink work camp behind Vanderhoof airport

Mayor Gerry Thiessen and the pipeline company disagreed with the Agricultural Land Commission’s assessment and re-applied for the same piece of land. This time round, the commission gave the district and Coastal GasLink the permission to use the same parcel of land.

READ MORE: Coastal GasLink work camp in Vanderhoof gets approved by the ALC

TransCanada’s Coastal GasLink project spans 670 km from Groundbirch, B.C. to the proposed LNG Canada export facility near Kitimat, B.C.

Aman Parhar
Editor, Vanderhoof Omineca Express

aman.parhar@ominecaexpress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

(File photo)

Previous story
‘Racist’ MP’s name removed from Port Alberni school
Next story
Wilkinson under fire for characterizing domestic violence as ‘a tough marriage’

Just Posted

Two Wet’suwet’en houses head to court to challenge Canada’s environmental assessment system

Hereditary chiefs want Parliament to give itself the power to shut down oil and gas projects

No indication what caused Hazelton schools to go on hold and secure procedure for Feb. 6

The Interior News has reached out to SD82 for comment

CN Rail to shut down tracks to Prince Rupert port if northern B.C. pipeline blockade continues

Railway company has obtained court injunctions to remove both blockades and are working with RCMP

RCMP finishes operations in support of injunction on forest service road

Enforcement of the injunction began early in the morning on Feb. 6

‘People are starting to wake up’: Pipeline protesters expect long-term change

Some say public opinion has shifted toward support of the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs.

VIDEO: John Horgan denounces B.C. legislature anti-pipeline siege

Premier describes staff and interns as ‘intimidated, ridiculed’

Four people claim they were assaulted during B.C. Legislature pipeline protest: police

Statement comes after Coun. Ben Isitt calls investigation ‘fake news’

Meet one of B.C.’s instructors in CPR and first aid for dogs

Paramedic teaches Dogsafe Canine First Aid to pet owners and people who run dog businesses

Wilkinson under fire for characterizing domestic violence as ‘a tough marriage’

The B.C. NDP have pledged to implement five days pay for those leaving domestic violence

Next anti-pipeline target B.C. government offices, opposition says

John Horgan quizzed about Valentine’s Day anti-LNG action plan

Coastal GasLink pipeline work camp in Vanderhoof allowed under ‘unique’ ALC conditions

Approximately 1100 workers expected to be in the district by mid-July this year

U.S. border patrol chief admits Iranians were targeted at Peace Arch border

After weeks of denial, U.S. border official says leadership got carried away

Cows and teenagers both get moo-dy, B.C. researchers say

First-of-its-kind study on dairy cattle could prove useful for farmers, researchers say

‘Racist’ MP’s name removed from Port Alberni school

School District 70 board votes to retain the name Ucluelet Secondary School

Most Read