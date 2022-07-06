Coastal GasLink contractor injured by lone man blocking the Lamprey Creek bridge south of Houston

In February at 41-kilometre mark, police found downed trees, tar-covered stumps and boards with spikes in them. Fires have been lit throughout the debris they say they found significant damage had been done to heavy machinery, fencing and portable buildings. (File photo)

On Thursday, June 30, an altercation occurred involving a contractor operating equipment for Coastal GasLink (CGL) and a lone man who had blocked the Lamprey Creek bridge south of Houston. The contractor exited his machine and asked the man to stand aside and he did not, which precipitated the altercation. The contractor was injured and sustained non-life threatening injuries. The suspect left on foot in the direction of a protest camp at the Lamprey Creek Recreation site on the Morice Forest Service Road.

Corporal Madonna Saunderson, District Advisory, Media Relations for the North District said, “While conducting patrols in the Morice Forest Service Road area, Community-Industry Response Group (C-IRG) Quick Response Team (QRT) members were flagged down by CGL security and police spoke with the victim. The suspect in this incident has been identified and the investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made.”

In mid February, 20 people violently confronted employees and police officers at the Coastal GasLink site along the Marten Forest Service Road near Houston.

Houston RCMP said in a statement that officers were called to the service road shortly after midnight on Feb. 17.

Upon arrival, police say the roadway near the 41-kilometre mark had been blocked with downed trees, tar-covered stumps and boards with spikes in them. Fires have been lit throughout the debris, police said. The 43-kilometre mark was blocked by a school bus.

It’s alleged some were armed with axes and were “attacking security guards and smashing their vehicle windows.”

Chief Supt. Warren Brown called the incident a troubling escalation.

“While we respect everyone’s right to peacefully protest in Canada, we cannot tolerate this type of extreme violence and intimidation. Our investigators will work tirelessly to identify the culprits and hold them accountable for their actions.”