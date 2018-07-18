Coastal GasLink awards contracts for LNG pipeline work camps

Civeo Corporation is one of the largest global providers of workforce accommodations.

Greg Cano (right), director of project planning and execution for the Coastal GasLink Pipeline, was among the TransCanada officials at the May 1 open house. (David Gordon Koch photo)

Coastal GasLink plans to consult with Burns Lake residents again before deciding on the location of a new workforce camp in the Burns Lake area.

Civeo Corporation, one of the largest global providers of workforce accommodations, has recently announced that it will partner with Stellat’en First Nation to supply a workforce camp in the Burns Lake area. However, the exact location of the new camp still hasn’t been picked.

“We want to choose a location that takes public feedback into account, and will be conducting another open house in conjunction with the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN) and Village of Burns Lake with multiple different site options,” explained Kiel Giddens, a spokesperson for Coastal GasLink. “The details of the open house are being finalized and will be advertised as soon as possible.”

Civeo has recently been awarded three other contracts to supply accommodations along the pipeline project. The company will partner with Wet’suwet’en First Nation for a camp at the western end of the RDBN boundary and a camp at the eastern end of the Regional District of Kitimat-Stikine boundary. It will also partner with Saulteau First Nation for a camp in the Chetwynd area.

These contracts are subject to a positive final investment decision from the LNG Canada joint venture; the timing of this decision is expected later in 2018.

The Coastal GasLink pipeline project is an approximately 670-km pipeline from the Dawson Creek area to the west coast of B.C.

Earlier this year Coastal GasLink abandoned its plans to build a camp at a proposed site near the shores of Tchesinkut Lake after public feedback revealed overwhelming opposition.

Topping the list of concerns was the potential for water pollution and drainage issues, as well as increased traffic on Hwy. 35 between Burns Lake and Tchesinkut Lake.

Since then, Coastal GasLink has been reviewing nine sites near Burns Lake for a new camp for its natural gas pipeline that would be built should the LNG Canada gas liquefication plant near Kitimat be constructed.

“Since the regional district’s open house in May, several different groups and individuals have provided feedback on potential new options for sites, and the feedback has been very appreciated,” said Giddens, referring to the open house held in Burns Lake last May by TransCanada and the RDBN. “Coastal GasLink recently met with RDBN and Village of Burns Lake staff to discuss the feasibility of some of these sites and to ensure their comments are considered.”

-With files from Rod Link and David Gordon Koch