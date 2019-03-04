Coastal Classic hockey showcases Tim Bit skills

The Coastal Classic PRMHA Novice Hockey Tournament was held over the weekend at the Jim Ciccone Civic Centre from Mar. 1-3 with teams from Prince Rupert, Hazelton, Smithers, Terrace and Kitimat.

The Tim Bit hockey players are ages seven to nine years old and the event is organized by coaches and parents from the various teams on a volunteer basis.

One hour games are played on half-ice and two games are played simultaneously. At the end of each game, an MVP and a Heart and Hustle Puck is awarded to players. Score sheets are kept, but no scores are recorded.

James Witzke, coach for Prince Rupert Grey, was interviewed and said: “The teams are participating in our fourth and penultimate tournament.”

When asked who the favourite team to win is, he said: “there are no winners or losers in this tournament, score clocks are kept to zero and nets are smaller too so that the keepers aren’t overwhelmed.”

READ MORE: Coastal Classic 2017

Jeroen Gerritsen, proud father of River Gerritsen playing for Prince Rupert Teal, and volunteer organizer for the event illustrated the huge amount of work that went into making the tournament a success. “Parents will sign up for shifts to help out and there is everything from 50/50 to raffle baskets,” he said.

Sitting in the stands and watching the games was great fun. The players showcased some budding skill with the puck and one game, for example, the Prince Rupert Greys vs. Kitimat Winterhawks, was a hard-fought game with some body contact and checking. Parents were heard cheering their kids from the crowd stands and one mom said that Phenix Mackereth (No. 11) had scored some goals, but was tired in the game because he had been next door at the Children’s Festival during the break to climb walls.

RELATED: “Fizzical Fizzicks” at Children’s Fest this weekend

Kitimat played some impressive hockey and kept the puck in Prince Rupert Grey’s half. “Most teams get four practice sessions per week but Kitimat has to travel to Smithers to use their ice rink and only get one practice a week,” said Roy Morgan who had made the trip from Kitimat to come watch his granddaughter Hannah Morgan play.

The Smithers team was awarded a trophy for ‘best dancers’ on the ice at the end of the tournament.

Video to come.

To report a typo, email: editor@thenorthernview.com.


gareth.millroy@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Taking a shot at the goal and showing off some skill with the puck at the Coastal Classic tournament over the weekend in Prince Rupert. (Gareth Millroy / The Northern View)

Previous story
Bulkley Valley air quality advisory
Next story
B.C.’s rural, remote regions bear lion’s share of gaps in ambulance services: report

Just Posted

Coastal Classic hockey showcases Tim Bit skills

Novice players from Prince Rupert to Smithers hit the ice at the civic centre to have some fun

Northwest athletes winners in 2019 BC Special Olympics Winter Games

Region 7 athletes from Terrace, Kitimat and Smithers earned 24 medals Feb. 21-23

A place to sit

Access Smithers looking for donors to make Willowvale even more accessible.

Belisle scores 2 top 10s at Canada Games

Briana Belisle snowboards to strong finishes in Red Deer Canada Winter Games.

Rompin’ stompin’ paralympian’s silver medal on display

Quick’s Jonathon Dieleman donated his silver medal for all to see at the Smithers pool.

Two police officers badly hurt after B.C. hit-and-run

Officers with integrated police dog unit were seriously injured when their parked vehicle was hit

Could Vancouver’s 4/20 gathering be held at the PNE?

Public consultation held about relocating from Sunset Beach

Jane Philpott resigns from Trudeau cabinet

Treasury Board president writes in open letter she’s leaving because of SNC-Lavalin affair fallout

Second man seems to be free of AIDS virus after transplant

The unidentified patient was diagnosed with HIV in 2003

B.C. legal aid lawyers say province must boost funding or they’ll strike

Representatives will ask members to vote in favour of withdrawing services starting on April 1

Luke Perry, of ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ and ‘Riverdale’ fame, dies

Actor had had a stroke last week. He was 52.

PHOTOS: Hundreds gather in Victoria to honour fallen firefighters

The BC Fallen Fire Fighters’ Memorial honours those who have died in the line of duty

Retired NHL players drafted by cannabis company project

Alumni group is part of a study on whether CBD-based products can reduce risks of brain disorders

B.C. MP named as interim Treasury Board president after another cabinet resignation

Jane Philpott resigned the position this morning over government’s handling of the SNC-Lavalin affair

Most Read