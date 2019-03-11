Coast Mountains School District recieves provincial funding for upgrade projects

The Coast Mountains School District received $1.5 million from the province for school upgrades this year. (Brittany Gervais photo)

The Coast Mountains School District 82 (CMSD 82) will receive $1.59 million from the province for school upgrades this year.

The funding, announced in a press release on March 6 under the School Enhancement Program, is part of $206 million that will flow to B.C. school districts for energy upgrades, maintenance projects and new buses.

Upgrade projects include flooring upgrades at Kitwanga Elementary, plumbing upgrades at Kildala Elementary and Nechako Elementary in Kitimat, and window and insulation upgrades at Kildala Elementary.

Various schools in CMSD82 will also participate in the province’s Carbon Neutral Capital Program for projects that reduce greenhouse gas emissions and increase energy efficiency.

North Coast MLA Jennifer Rice welcomed the $1.5 million.

“Providing a safe and comfortable learning environment is critical to the success of students in our community,” Rice said in a release on Wednesday.

“After years of neglect, investing in schools is finally part of a new chapter in B.C. — one where the education and safety of our kids is a top priority.”

In addition, the $115.5-million Annual Facilities Grant will allow all school districts to undertake additional maintenance projects that promote the continuation of operating safe and efficient schools.

Funding for this program was increased by the provincial government in 2018 by $5 million, the first increase since 2004.

