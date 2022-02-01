Coast Mountains School District 82 is in the process of hiring a new superintendent and will start looking for a new Hazelton Secondary School principal. (Black Press Media file photo)

Coast Mountains School District looking to fill vacancies

Superintendent hiring process underway, principal for Hazelton Secondary School needed

Another staff shakeup is coming to a Coast Mountains School District 82 school.

Hazelton Secondary School principal Paul Boisvert will not be returning to his position for the upcoming school year. According to a school district media release, Boisvert is “exploring other career options in the future.”

Boisvert was formerly the vice-principal of Hazelton Secondary School starting in 2018 and took over his current position in April, 2020.

Starting this week, the school district will be actively seeking a replacement principal. It is also looking for a new superintendent to replace Janet Meyer, who is retiring. Interviews for that role are expected to wrap up Mar. 17, with the successful candidate starting work Aug. 1.

