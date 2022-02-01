Coast Mountains School District looking to fill vacancies

Coast Mountains School District 82 is in the process of hiring a new superintendent and will start looking for a new Hazelton Secondary School principal. (Black Press Media file photo)

Another staff shakeup is coming to a Coast Mountains School District 82 school.

Hazelton Secondary School principal Paul Boisvert will not be returning to his position for the upcoming school year. According to a school district media release, Boisvert is “exploring other career options in the future.”

Boisvert was formerly the vice-principal of Hazelton Secondary School starting in 2018 and took over his current position in April, 2020.

Starting this week, the school district will be actively seeking a replacement principal. It is also looking for a new superintendent to replace Janet Meyer, who is retiring. Interviews for that role are expected to wrap up Mar. 17, with the successful candidate starting work Aug. 1.