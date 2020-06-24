Coast Mountains School District anticipates balanced budget

Benefits and salaries are the largest expense

The Coast Mountains School District expects a balanced 2020-2021 operating budget.

For the budget year ending June 30, 2021, the school district anticipates having more than $53 million in operating revenue. The vast majority – $47 million– comes from Ministry of Education grants.

Local education agreements with First Nations communities account for most of the remaining revenue.

Total budgeted operating expenses are close to $54 million which would mean an anticipated deficit of $563,017. That is offset by surplus carried over from last year, meaning the district anticipates a balanced budget.

Around $5 million in revenue comes from First Nations communities that are inside the school district’s boundaries. Those are local education agreements between the school district and individual or groups of communities. The federal government distributes that money to First Nations, which then flows back into the provincial school system.

Salaries and benefits make up the largest expense for the school district at nearly $45 million. Operations and maintenance are expected to cost over $8 million. The budget accounts for $2.35 million for administration, $8.27 million for operations and maintenance and $2.35 million for transportation and housing.

The school district reports special purpose revenues and expenses separately from its main operating budget. That section of the budget is also balanced. More provincial grants and $1 million in school generated funds pay for the $6.3 million expense to run programs like StrongStart BC, an early learning drop-in program that prepares children for kindergarten.

The 2020-2021 budget was adopted by the school district board on June 17.

READ MORE: Coast Mountains School District 82 announces permanent superintendent

@BenBogstie
ben.bogstie@terracestandard.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Food insecurity hits laid off workers, households with kids harder amid pandemic: StatsCan
Next story
B.C. couple used transplant experience to help navigate pregnancy during pandemic

Just Posted

Coast Mountains School District anticipates balanced budget

Benefits and salaries are the largest expense

‘It’s definitely a weird time’: Dual SSS valedictorians reflect on unconventional final year

Tre Schmidt and Jared Lytle shared valedictorian duties for the SSS Class of 2020 grad

Witset cannabis shop hopeful for July 3 opening

Business is planning on a soft opening to local community in fourth week of June

RDBN takes aim at firearm ban, sends letter to Trudeau expressing disapproval of OIC

Regional District voted unanimously to send letter urging Liberals to reconsider process

‘A very exciting opportunity’: Terrace and Hazelton to get new high school classes

Caledonia offers Human Performance, Hazelton introduces Cybersecurity Foundations

COVID-19: B.C. ready for in-province travel, John Horgan says

Film industry, theatres, resorts and hotels begin opening

B.C. man sues corrections officers after fellow inmate dies in transfer van

Lawsuit claims two officers wouldn’t stop the van, despite inmates banging walls and shouting for help

Food insecurity hits laid off workers, households with kids harder amid pandemic: StatsCan

Number of Canadians having trouble getting enough food went up during COVID-19

University of B.C. study warns wildfire smoke could make COVID-19 symptoms worse

Lead author Jiayun Angela Yao says rapid public health action to limit smoke exposure is vital

Charges dropped against Alberta First Nations chief in violent arrest

The move comes after the RCMP dash-cam footage of Chief Allan Adam’s arrest was made public

Turning down work: CERB causing issues for some B.C. restaurants

‘It’s the most frustrating thing I’ve encountered, ever, in my life.’

Only 20% of B.C. workers feel ‘very comfortable’ returning to work during pandemic: poll

Only 13 per cent of workers would choose to be in the office now, Insights West poll suggested

Mom of teen who fatally overdosed says B.C. needs treatment beds, not just involuntary holds

Rachel Staples’s 15-year-old son Elliot Eurchuk died in April 2018

Canadian pandemic fines top $13M as report says punitive approach ‘ineffective’

Quebec accounted for 77 per cent of the reported fines, while Ontario saw 18 per cent and Nova Scotia three per cent

Most Read