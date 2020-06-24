Coast Mountains School District anticipates balanced budget

The Coast Mountains School District expects a balanced 2020-2021 operating budget.

For the budget year ending June 30, 2021, the school district anticipates having more than $53 million in operating revenue. The vast majority – $47 million– comes from Ministry of Education grants.

Local education agreements with First Nations communities account for most of the remaining revenue.

Total budgeted operating expenses are close to $54 million which would mean an anticipated deficit of $563,017. That is offset by surplus carried over from last year, meaning the district anticipates a balanced budget.

Around $5 million in revenue comes from First Nations communities that are inside the school district’s boundaries. Those are local education agreements between the school district and individual or groups of communities. The federal government distributes that money to First Nations, which then flows back into the provincial school system.

Salaries and benefits make up the largest expense for the school district at nearly $45 million. Operations and maintenance are expected to cost over $8 million. The budget accounts for $2.35 million for administration, $8.27 million for operations and maintenance and $2.35 million for transportation and housing.

The school district reports special purpose revenues and expenses separately from its main operating budget. That section of the budget is also balanced. More provincial grants and $1 million in school generated funds pay for the $6.3 million expense to run programs like StrongStart BC, an early learning drop-in program that prepares children for kindergarten.

The 2020-2021 budget was adopted by the school district board on June 17.

READ MORE: Coast Mountains School District 82 announces permanent superintendent

@BenBogstie

ben.bogstie@terracestandard.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.