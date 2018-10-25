Coast Mountain College partners on literacy

The Province is providing $299,180 this year to Coast Mountain College to support 13 programs by dispersing funds to 11 community adult literacy program partners in the region.
“The college is linked to several community-based literacy providers so that adult learners can improve their literacy, numeracy or computer skills in a community setting, such as the local public library,” said Ken Burt, CMTN president. “Many of us take literacy skills for granted, but for many people it can be an obstacle to improving their success whether at home, the workplace or in the community.”
Available literacy programs include one-on-one tutoring and small group training for adult learners, often delivered by volunteers.
A total of $2.4 million for 101 community adult literacy programs will help adult learners in 75 communities in 2018-19.
According to the Province,
* More than 700,000 adults in B.C. have significant challenges with literacy;
* 45 per cent of adults in B.C. have some difficulty with daily living tasks due to limited literacy skills. Literacy challenges can include difficulty understanding newspapers, reading health information and following instruction manuals.
* 52 per cent of adults in B.C. have difficulty accomplishing some daily living tasks due to limited numeracy skills. Numeracy challenges can include difficulty calculating interest on a car loan, using information on a graph or calculating medicine dosage.
The 13 programs include the following in the area:
* Community Learning Services – Smithers Community Services Association: $24,564
* Literacy on Wheels in Hazelton: $16,759
* K’yuuksxw, Waking Up to Change / Storytellers’ Foundation in Hazelton: $30,000
* Gitanyow Education Initiatives by Gitanyow Huwilp Society: $24,800