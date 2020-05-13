(File photo)

Coal train derails near Burns Lake

Officials confirm that there was no contamination of a nearby body of water.

A CN train carrying coal, derailed near Burns Lake on Tuesday, May 12.

As per reports, there were nine cars carrying coal that went off the tracks near Burns Lake, causing the coal to spill. However, the spillage has not reached a nearby water body, officials said.

In an email statement to Black Press, Jonathan Abecassis, CN spokesperson said that there is no danger to public safety “as there are no fires, injuries or dangerous goods involed.”

The cause of derailment is under investigation and cleaning crews are on-site.

READ MORE: CN Rail train derails near Kitwanga

READ MORE: Petroleum coke spilled into creek after CN Rail train derailed northeast of Prince George

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Rapid, serial dating’ a no-go even as people expand their pandemic bubbles: Dr. Henry
Next story
Flower grower fights for the right to sell at farmers markets

Just Posted

Coal train derails near Burns Lake

Officials confirm that there was no contamination of a nearby body of water.

Wet’suwet’en elected chiefs call on Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister to resign

Wet’suwet’en are governed by both a traditional hereditary chief system and elected band councils.

Tahltan stay the course, ask non-resident hunters to keep out of traditional territory

Request comes despite province’s easing of recreational restrictions

Nisga’a Nation and government mark 20th anniversary of landmark treaty

The Nisga’a Final Agreement is the first modern treaty in British Columbia

Guidelines for recreational fishing expected this week

Travel bans will challenge businesses in fisheries already hurt by low stocks

Trudeau not ready to talk about extending U.S. travel ban, even as deadline approaches

Prime minister says conversations with U.S. president are ongoing

After grizzly spotted in B.C. village, mayor warns not to come searching for the bears

Wildlife warnings have been issued in Sayward, but people are ignoring it and going out in search of the bear to get photographs

NDP calls for universal sick-leave benefits as people return to work

Without sick leave, Leader Jagmeet Singh says people could bring the virus to work

B.C. begins broad COVID-19 survey, with option for antibody testing

Database of health, work impacts to guide public health

Teen suspect in custody after allegedly crashing stolen bus into rock wall

After a quick break in Greater Victoria, driver returns to find his bus gone

Health Canada approves serological test to detect COVID-19 antibodies

Testing will help inform public health decisions to protect the health of Canadians.

‘Rapid, serial dating’ a no-go even as people expand their pandemic bubbles: Dr. Henry

Slow and steady is the name of the dating game right now, top doctor says

B.C. man frustrated with Canada Post after gun delivery stolen from front door

Penticton gun owner expresses frustration at method of delivery by Canada Post

B.C. sees spike in search and rescue calls ahead of COVID-19 restrictions easing

Search and rescue groups, made up of volunteers, risk contracting COVID-19 when they rescue strangers

Most Read