UPDATE: CN train derailment cleared between Terrace and Prince Rupert

The CN mainline is now open, following a train derailment mid-way between Prince Rupert and Terrace. The incident involved a locomotive and three cars carrying wood pellets, according to CN spokesperson Alexandre Boulé.

“One of the wood pellet railcars spilled some of its content and CN crews are cleaning up the area,” Boulé says. “There are no dangerous goods involved, no fires reported and there is no danger to the public or to the environment.”

READ MORE: MP critical of CN culture after coal train derailment

Crews responded to the derailment around 7:30 p.m. Thursday near the former site of the Kwinitsa train station. The cars derailed in various positions but the cause is unknown. CN is investigating.

Expect minor delays on Hwy 16, as of 11 a.m. Friday.

VIA passenger train service between Prince Rupert and Terrace was interrupted as a result. Passengers have been shuttled between the two towns on busses. Slight delays are expected today, July 19 on the train’s resumption of its Terrace to Prince George route.

— with files from Natalia Balcerzak and Brittany Gervais



quinn@terracestandard.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter