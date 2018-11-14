CN signal boxes shot

Information sought after trains forced to stop by Kitwanga signal boxes being shot up.

The public is being asked to contact New Hazelton RCMP or CrimeStoppers with any information on four CN signals boxes being damaged Oct. 5-7, and four being damaged Oct. 19 by firearms ranging in from .22 calibre to high calibre rifles and shot guns.

Three locations were targeted along the railway in the Gitwangak (Kitwanga) area in each incident. The damage in the area caused several trains to cease operations and stop for safety concerns both times.

CrimeStoppers can be reached at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), terracecrimestoppers.ca, Bulkley Valley CrimeStoppers on Facebook, texting 274637 with keyword Tipsnow, or searching BC CrimeStoppers and following the links.

