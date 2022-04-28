A large-scale fire broke out in a structure at the corner of Abbott and Water streets in Vancouver’s Gastown neighbourhood April 11. (Credit: Matt Piercy)

A large-scale fire broke out in a structure at the corner of Abbott and Water streets in Vancouver’s Gastown neighbourhood April 11. (Credit: Matt Piercy)

Cleanup begins after demolition of burned Winters Hotel in Vancouver, city says

Two bodies found in rubble more than a week after the April 11 fire

The City of Vancouver says the ruins of a low-income hotel destroyed by fire earlier this month have been fully demolished.

It says work can now begin to clean up the area around the Winters Hotel, where two bodies were found more than a week after the April 11 fire.

In the days after the fire, the property manager said it was believed that all of the residents had escaped the blaze, which also left five people injured.

Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services has said the fire was sparked accidentally by unattended candles.

The department has also said it was too dangerous for crews to reach the area where the fire started when they first began fighting the flames, so it couldn’t be determined if the building was empty.

The city says the demolished materials will remain at the site in the Gastown neighbourhood for the next two weeks, but it would work to open as much of the sidewalk and street as possible to support surrounding residents and businesses.

BC Housing said last week that permanent homes had been found for 70 residents displaced by the fire.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Second body found during demolition of burned Vancouver hotel

fire

Previous story
Is Telkwa Coal worth the risk?: Former Fernie mayor
Next story
161 deaths: B.C. remembers those lost to workplace injuries, disease in 2021

Just Posted

Scientists and district workers installed an air quality sensor at the Vanderhoof Airport on Monday (April 25). Back left to right: Vanderhoof Deputy Corporate Officer Ethan Fredeen, B.C. Air Quality Meteorologist Ben Weinstein (Smithers), Vanderhoof Public Works Foreman Gary Erickson, B.C. Air Quality Meteorologist Vickie Irish and Vanderhoof Director of Community Services Heidi Goncalves. (Photo by Michael Bramadat-Willcock)
Vanderhoof gets new ‘citizen science’ air quality sensors

And aircraft fights a blaze in a B.C. community in August, 2020. Six wildfire-risk mitigating projects in the northwest will benefit from a provincial funding stream.( File photo)
Northwest B.C. communities get funding to support wildfire risk-mitigation

The RDBN has been trying to get more available seats for B.C. veterinary students since October 2021. (File photo/Houston Today)
Province doubles vet school seats

Sailings of BC Ferries Northern Adventure from Prince Rupert to Haida Gwaii have been cancelled for the week of April 24 to 29, due to ferry staff contracting COVID-19, said a company representative. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
North Coast MLA addresses BC Ferries cancellations