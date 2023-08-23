UPDATE: Evacuation order area downgraded Lake Country wildfire

UPDATE: 9:15 p.m.
The Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre does not expect to rescind any more evacuation orders in the region Wednesday evening (Aug. 23).
The Clarke Creek fire is still listed at 370 hectares as of 8:26 p.m.
UPDATE: 2:45 p.m.
An evacuation order area due to the Clarke Creek wildfire in Lake Country has been reduced and the evacuation alert area has been expanded.
The following properties are now within the evacuation alert areas:
BOND RD
1554A CAMP RD
1825 CAMP RD
CEMETERY RD
1574 CAMP RD
1875 CAMP RD
DAVIDSON RD
1614 CAMP RD
1875A CAMP RD
HALLAM CRT
1625 CAMP RD
2040 CAMP RD
HALLAM DR
1631 CAMP RD
2040A CAMP RD
IVY CRT
A-1631 CAMP RD
2060 CAMP RD
KLONDIKE CRT
1638 CAMP RD
10835 TYNDALL RD
LEHMANN RD
1639 CAMP RD
10840 TYNDALL RD
NYGREN RD
1662 CAMP RD
10843 TYNDALL RD
SALDIN CRT
1663 CAMP RD
10850 TYNDALL RD
1051 CAMP RD
1674 CAMP RD
10851 TYNDALL RD
1055 CAMP RD
1679 CAMP RD
10855 TYNDALL RD
1190 CAMP RD
1685 CAMP RD
10865 TYNDALL RD
1201 CAMP RD
1686 CAMP RD
10870 TYNDALL RD
1279 CAMP RD
1693 CAMP RD
10890 TYNDALL RD
1293 CAMP RD
1711 CAMP RD
10890A TYNDALL RD
1293A CAMP RD
1731 CAMP RD
10910 TYNDALL RD
1299 CAMP RD
1731A CAMP RD
10930 TYNDALL RD
1311 CAMP RD
1751 CAMP RD
10950 TYNDALL RD
1325 CAMP RD
1760 CAMP RD
10970 TYNDALL RD
1371 CAMP RD
1760A CAMP RD
1391 CAMP RD
1761 CAMP RD
1425 CAMP RD
1771 CAMP RD
1524 CAMP RD
1780 CAMP RD
1525 CAMP RD
1805 CAMP RD
1554 CAMP RD
1815 CAMP RD
UPDATE 10:30 a.m.
Despite cooler temperatures, the Clarke Creek wildfire is expecting increased fire activity on Wednesday as the smoke dissipates.
BC Wildfire crews and structure protection crews continue to work in the area with direct attacks on the blaze as well as patrolling for hot spots.
The fire activity remains low, at rank 1.
Original
The skies opened in Lake Country on Tuesday night, and some relief was offered to the Clarke Creek wildfire.
On Tuesday evening, it poured rain throughout Lake Country. The amount of rain is still unknown.
BREAKING – It’s POURING in #LakeCountry 🌧️ to help with the wildfires. Hoping for no thunder and lightning to come with it 🤞@kelownacapnews @BlackPressMedia pic.twitter.com/ZBval7z9Nk
— Jordy Cunningham (@CunninghamJordy) August 23, 2023
There was some lightning scattered throughout the evening as well but there have been no reports of any new fires in the area.
On Tuesday, the Clarke Creek wildfire experienced low fire activity as crews continued to battle hot spots and protect structures. New mapping has the fire at an estimated 370 hectares. It remains categorized as out of control.
After some evacuation orders were changed to alerts on Monday night, there haven’t been any more changes since, meaning all evacuation orders and alerts remain the same on Wednesday morning.
For a map of evacuation orders and alerts visit cordemergency.ca/map.
The Clarke Creek wildfire has been part of the Grouse Complex since Saturday night. It is a Grouse Complex with the Walroy Lake wildfire in Kelowna and the McDougall Creek wildfire in West Kelowna.
Transport Canada and the BC Wildfire Service prohibit the use of drones of any size near a wildfire. The operation of any aircraft not associated with fire suppression activities within a radius of five nautical miles around a fire, including unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs or drones), is illegal. Anyone found interfering with wildfire control efforts may face penalties up to $100,000 and or up to one year in jail.
Black Press Media will keep updated throughout the day.
