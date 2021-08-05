CityWest announced further expansion on July 27, this time to Bella Coola in collaboration with Central Coast Communications Society. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

CityWest expansion continues with Central Coast Communication Society

Collaboration will see fibre-optics in Bella Colla provided by Prince Rupert communications company

A new collaboration between CityWest and Central Coast Communications Society (CCCS) will see the Prince Rupert communications company expand again, this time to Bella Coola, a July 27 announcement stated.

“This official collaboration will empower us to extend service through the rest of the valley, to execute on the society’s greater vision for connectivity, and to create some amazing opportunities within our business for the staff with CCCS,” Stefan Woloszyn, CEO of CityWest said.

The geographic coverage of this collaboration includes Bella Coola, 4 Mile, Hagensborg, and the territories of the Nuxalk First Nation.

The collaboration will make it possible for the Bella Coola Valley to be connected to a world-class fibre-to-the-home network – a vision shared by both organizations, City West stated.

“With this collaboration, we’ll not only build a great fibre-to-the-home network, but we’ll also see local employment of our existing technicians, and local governance will be maintained,” James Hindley, network administrator and executive director of CCCS, said.

“We’re very happy to strike this deal with CityWest, a company that values local customer service as much as we do, and because of the benefits it brings to our communities.”

Backhaul bandwidth will be available to the area through the Connected Coast project, which is expected to land in Bella Coola by the beginning of 2022. The fibre-to-the-home network will be constructed shortly afterwards, which will bring last-mile services to the residents and business of the Bella Coola Valley, City West stated.

