People gather for an anti-mandate protest on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Sunday, February 13, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

People gather for an anti-mandate protest on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Sunday, February 13, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

City of Ottawa strikes deal with organizers of anti-mandate protests, mayor says

Organizers agree to leave residential areas, gather only around Parliament Hill

The mayor of Ottawa says the city has struck a deal with protesters who have jammed downtown streets for more than two weeks that will see them move out of residential areas in the next 24 hours.

Jim Watson’s office says Freedom Convoy organizers have agreed to the city’s demands to confine their protest activities to an area around Parliament Hill.

A letter to convoy board president Tamara Lich says Watson will agree to meet with demonstrators if trucks and other vehicles taking part in the ongoing protests are out of residential neighbourhoods by noon on Monday.

A response from Lich indicates protesters will comply and begin moving to their new locations on Monday.

The letter says organizers will spend the next 24 hours “working hard … to get buy-in from the truckers” who flooded the capital to voice their opposition to public health measures put in place to combat COVID-19.

Watson’s letter to protesters says residents are “exhausted” and “on edge” due to the demonstrations and warns that some businesses teetering on the brink of permanent closure because of the disruptions.

READ MORE: Surrey RCMP close access to Pacific Highway border crossing in response to anti-mandate protest

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusOntario

Previous story
Arrests underway at Pacific Highway border crossing anti-mandate protest in South Surrey
Next story
Windsor, Ont. mayor says protest over at Canada-U.S. border crossing

Just Posted

Houston resident Leane Holmes is the winner of $500,000 from playing the ‘extra’ in a Lotto 6/49 draw at the beginning of January. “It will change my life - big time,” she said of her win. (Submitted photo)
Houston woman wins $500,000 in January lottery

The number of people in the northwest who considered themselves unemployed shrank in January compared to December, indicates data collected by Statistics Canada and released Feb. 4. (Black Press Media file photo)
Northwest B.C. jobs data sends mixed signals

Three rabbits were allegedly killed and dissected in a classroom on Jan. 28, in front of school students aged 9 to 12 years old, said People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals. This photographed rabbit is not one in the incident. (Andrea Rondeau/Citizen)
Rabbits allegedly killed and dissected in front of Haida Gwaii elementary school children

There were 86 new COVID-19 cases reported in the Terrace LHA during the week of Jan. 23 to Jan 29, 2021. (British Columbia Centre for Disease Control)
Number of new COVID-19 cases in Northwest