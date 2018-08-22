Cities face tight timelines for ‘opting out’ of hosting legal cannabis shops

Ontario municipalities can decide not to endorse private marijuana shops

Ontario cities likely won’t know until after this fall’s municipal elections how much time they have to decide against allowing brick-and-mortar cannabis shops in their communities.

The provincial government announced last week that municipalities would be given a one-time opportunity to opt out of hosting retail pot outlets.

RELATED: Which B.C. marijuana stores will survive?

But at a meeting in Ottawa, provincial officials have told municipal leaders that a final opt-out date has not been set.

That means newly elected municipal politicians will have a very short window of time to decide whether they want to allow pot shops in their communities.

Municipal elections are to be held Oct. 22 in Ontario — five days after the federal Liberal government’s cannabis legalization measures go into effect.

While municipalities can decide not to endorse private marijuana shops, provincial officials say they will be able to opt in at a later date.

RELATED: B.C. waits to add ‘craft cannabis’ to its retail system

Ontario residents 19 and over will be able to purchase cannabis online through the Ontario Cannabis Store as of Oct. 17, but sales at physical stores won’t start until April 2019.

Police chiefs, meanwhile, told the Association of Municipalities of Ontario gathering that police services across the provinces will be ready for legalization before Oct. 17.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Residents in Hawaii prepare for hurricane
Next story
Court sides with developer in Jumbo ‘substantially started’ dispute

Just Posted

‘Beauty amongst such tragedy:’ B.C. photographer captures nature’s trifecta

David Luggi’s photo from a beach in Fraser Lake shows Shovel Lake wildfire, Big Dipper and an aurora

Police patrol for looters in evacuated areas south of Burns Lake

RCMP have brought in extra officers for the task

Fire chases Burns Lake crews out of their own camp

Crews are having to leave after a wildfire reportedly overtook their sleeping quarters

A thousand words

Project by art gallery and museum on centennial of the Fall Fair in Smithers could use public help.

Four seek federal Conservative nomination

Successful candidate to be chosen for Oct. 2019 federal election

Social media, digital photography allow millennials to flock to birdwatching

More young people are flocking to birdwatching than ever, aided by social media, digital photography

Drunk driver pulls into restricted police parking lot

A B.C. man is without a license for 3 months after trying to park at a Kamloops RCMP detachment

Cities face tight timelines for ‘opting out’ of hosting legal cannabis shops

Ontario municipalities can decide not to endorse private marijuana shops

Residents in Hawaii prepare for hurricane

Hawaii Braces For Hurricane Lane, Now A Category 5

Rapper Post Malone’s jet blows 2 tires but then lands safely

Malone who hates flying praised the flight crew for their efforts

Humboldt Broncos’ president steps down from executive

Kevin Garinger will not seek re-election; cites family, career

Canada’s cattle producers tightening their belts as drought diminishes pastures

Many parts of Alberta remained dry this summer, so farmers started to buy feed they usually grow

Facebook uncovers new global misinformation operations

The social network said it had removed 652 pages, groups, and accounts linked to Russia

Okanagan killer denied absolute discharge by B.C. Court of Appeal

Vernon’s Kenneth Scott Barter remains “significant threat to public”: decision

Most Read