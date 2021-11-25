Christian school’s Kindergarten teacher honoured with Prime Minister’s Award

Christa LaFontain, Kindergarten teacher at Bulkley Valley Christian School, seen here during the 2020 reverse graduation parade, is a 2021 recipient of a Prime Minister’s Award for Teaching Excellence. (Tom Grasmeyer photo)

Christa LaFontain is the recipient of an award for her relationship-based approach to learning

Bulkley Valley Christian School’s Kindergarten teacher has been awarded a Prime Minister’s Award for Teaching Excellence.

Christa LaFontain was honoured with a Certificate of Achievement for Success through Literacy and Integration.

“Christa is a more than a kindergarten teacher,” said BVCS principal Chris Steenhof. “She embodies transformative education, embraces the whole being, emphasizes that learning happens in the community, and is focussed on having students embrace creativity and wonder.”

The nomination stressed LaFontain’s approach to teaching that all education flows from relationship.

“Her approach is strongly experiential,” the award announcement stated. “Christa’s students are regularly outside of the classroom. From an introductory tour of the school, to a fall walk, to a safari hunt for stuffed animals all over the school, to a pyjama-wearing day, pancake-making breakfast in the school kitchen, to the teddy-pair picnic in the library, to apple pie making, to raising chicks, to her end-of-the-year train trip – Christa finds the opportunities throughout the year to make learning meaningful and rooted in real-life experiences.”

It also cites a judicious use of technology in supporting learning, a play-based, interactive and experiential curriculum and a dedication to bridging cultural differences.

LaFontain said she feels honoured, but humbled because there are so many other deserving teachers locally and across the country.

“I want to thank every student that I have ever taught as it has been your moments of discovery, your love for learning and wonderful thoughts and ideas that has motivated me to put in the time and effort to make learning alive and exciting,” she said.

The Prime Minister’s Awards for Teaching Excellence were instituted in 1994 and more than 1,500 teachers have been honoured since.

The awards come with a $5,000 prize that must be used for professional development or teaching-related activities or resources.



