CHP chooses Skeena-Bulkley Valley candidate

Christian Heritage Party chose federal leader Rod Taylor as its 2019 federal election candidate.

The Electoral District Association of the Christian Heritage Party (CHP) for Skeena-Bulkley Valley met Friday night, Feb. 22 for its Annual General Meeting at the Old Church in Smithers and to nominate their candidate for the 2019 federal election scheduled for this fall.

Members heard a speech from national leader Rod Taylor of Telkwa entitled “The Watchman on the Wall.” Taylor was acclaimed to represent the CHP as its candidate in Election 2019.

Taylor, pictured left, stands with the local CHP board of directors.

