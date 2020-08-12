Participants in the 9th Annual Chip Run for local cancer care gather at the Dairy Queen in Smithers prior to the ride to Kitwanga which raised $15,000 this year. (Facebook photo)

Chip Run raises $15K for local cancer care despite COVID

A record number of 95 motorcycles participated in the annual ride from Smithers to Kitwanga and back

Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, organizers of the 9th Annual Chip Run for the Smithers Community Cancer Care Team (CCCT) were determined to make the fundraiser a resounding success.

They were not disappointed. A record 95 motorcycles participated July 25 in the ride from Smithers to Kitwanga and back with stops in New Hazelton, Kitwanga and Seely Lake raising $15,000. Although down from last year’s total, Lainie Waterhouse said they were pleased with the result given the circumstances.

“Last year we had 88 bikes and raised $20K,” she said. “So we were quite happy with the increase of bikes this year. Normally we do a large auction, but because of COVID we opted out of that this year. So, still impressed with the dollar figure. Every one of us that rides has known someone or has family that suffers from this disease.”

RELATED: Celebrity Golf Tournament turns over $125K to charity

And the benefits are local.

“The support is huge because the money stays in the Bulkley Valley,” Waterhouse said.

Alice Christensen, president of the CCCT said the support of the Chip Run is “huge” for her organization, which supports local patients with costs not covered by the provincial plan.

“We are extremely thankful and I know I can speak on behalf of all of the patients,” she said. “Cancer is actually a costly diagnosis. There’s all kinds of costs involved with… travel and accommodations, but there’s all kinds of other costs with regard to medication and tests and things that they have to pay partial or all for, so anything we have coming in is going to help.

“We’re really lucky in the Bulkley Valley to be able to have this group that is able to support patients and their families and caregivers.”

The ride is made in memory of Waterhouse’s brother Bob “The Chip Guy” Spooner, who died from cancer in 2011 at the age of 45.

Aside from the auction, the money comes from the sale of T-shirts, jacket patches and poker hands. At each stop along the way, participants who bought a hand picks up a playing card. At the end of the run, the best hand wins half the cash.

Also, 37 Grille in Kitwanga provided a sandwich lunch for $15, $5 of which went to the charity.

Traditionally the run has ended at the Royal Canadian Legion, but because of the coronavirus, they decided to move the festivities outdoors to Fran Rothery’s and Doug “EP” Amos’s acreage on the Bulkley River. Sanitizing stations were set up and masks provided for those who wanted them.

There were motorcycle games, music, refreshments, barbecue beef on a bun and fire pits. Bob’s brother Tom Spooner emceed the events.

What started out in 2012 as an intimate affair with 13 bikes and $1,500 raised has exploded and Waterhouse expects the 10th anniversary to be special.

“Next year will be a big one, and each year the ride seems to grow by about 10 bikes,” she said. “It’s now turning into one of the largest rides in northern B.C.”


editor@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Local businesses donate van to community policing
Next story
DFO says 5 aggrieved B.C First Nations were consulted on fisheries plan

Just Posted

Complaints of checkpoint debris spark controversy

Gidimt’en say camp still in periodic use; Indigenous relations ministry says no action to be taken

Why you might see more bats around Smithers, and what experts say you should do about it

Bat pups typically spread their wings in late summer

Smithers contractor refurbishes sailboat for Northwest Passage adventure

Ron Smith, who has been working on the “Obsession” for 12 years, will put her in the water this week

Rio Tinto, Canadian aluminum industry and government respond to U.S. aluminum import tariffs

The tariffs were imposed by President Donald Trump Aug. 6

Coastal GasLink breaks ground on meter station in Kitimat

Meter station marks final point on pipeline that stretches from Northeast B.C.

Teachers to get 2 extra days to prepare for students’ return, now set for Sept. 10

Students will first start with orientation and learn rules of COVID-19 classroom policies

Hobo Cannabis renamed Dutch Love after backlash

Hobo Cannabis has various locations in Vancouver, Kelowna and Ottawa

Man accused of killing Red Deer doctor says he does not remember attack

Appearing before a judge, Deng Mabiour, 54, rambled about being sick and needing a doctor

Teen killer Kelly Ellard gets day parole extension, allowing up to 5 days at home

Ellard is serving a life sentence for the 1997 murder of 14-year-old Reena Virk

Andrew Scheer likely marking last day in House of Commons as Opposition leader

Today’s Commons sitting is one of two scheduled for August

Deaths feared after train derails amid storms in Scotland

Stonehaven is on the line for passenger trains linking Aberdeen with the cities of Edinburgh and Glasgow

DFO says 5 aggrieved B.C First Nations were consulted on fisheries plan

Nuu-chah-nulth First Nations calls response ‘a sham,’ adding DFO never incorporates their views

Lower Mainland woman gives birth on in-laws’ driveway

Frédérique Gagnon new son is appropriately named after Norse trickster god

Man, 54, charged in connection with fatal attack of Red Deer doctor

Doctor was killed in his walk-in clinic on Monday

Most Read