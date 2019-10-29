Containerized LNG could be the latest product to be manufactured at the Skeena Industrial Development Park in Terrace, which has close access to the Port of Prince Rupert and its various terminals for importing and exporting goods from Northwest B.C. (Taisheng International Investment Services photo)

Chinese LNG distributor proposes LNG processing facility in Terrace

Project to be located within the Skeena Industrial Development Park near airport

A Chinese distributor of liquefied natural gas wants to build a processing facility near Terrace, next to the Northwest Regional Airport.

Top Speed Energy (TSE) sent a letter to area residents near the site on Oct. 16, seeking feedback on a facility that could process 150,000 tonnes of LNG per year – about 0.6 per cent of what’s manufactured at LNG Canada’s multi-billion-dollar facility in nearby Kitimat.

The facility would be located on Qinhuangdao Economic and Technological Development Zone lands within the SIDP. The site is privately owned by Taisheng International Investment Services. Taisheng purchased the 1,187-acre lands in 2014 and signed a development agreement with the City of Terrace for the property.

READ MORE: Terrace Industrial Park build-out continues

The project, called Skeena LNG, is small enough for the company to bypass federal and provincial environmental assessments, the letter said. It will instead submit a permit application to the BC Oil and Gas Commission (OGC), a provincial agency, and any required applications to the City of Terrace.

A letter sent to nearby residents indicates the project would receive natural gas pumped through a nearby pipeline. Power to treat and liquefy natural gas would come from a nearby BC Hydro transmission line, the release continued.

The product would then be transferred into specialized containers and stored on-site for short periods until it’s loaded onto trucks for delivery to domestic or international markets through the Fairview Container Terminal in Prince Rupert. The containers would then be sent back to the site, where they will be kept for storage and refills.

READ MORE: Pacific Northern Gas moves to reinstate full capacity and expand pipeline

No additional roads will be constructed to carry out the proposed activities.

The letter was sent to residents living in Jackpine Flats in Thornhill on Oct. 16. Residents and organizations have until Nov. 6 to send written feedback to TSE. They can also request a meeting with the company.

North West Watch, a regional group which examines environmental issues, has stated it will be sending feedback to TSE and the OGC.

This isn’t TSE’s first jump into LNG exports from B.C. to Asian markets. FortisBC, a utility company operating a liquefaction facility on the Fraser River near Vancouver, signed Canada’s first ‘long-term’ supply agreement to produce LNG for export to China with TSE in July.

Under the two-year agreement, 53,000 tonnes of LNG will be shipped from the Tilbury facility in B.C. to China by summer 2021.

READ MORE: FortisBC eyes expansion after inking deal to send LNG by container to China

More to come.

TSE LNG Facility Letter by Brittany Gervais on Scribd

Previous story
B.C. parents blame medical negligence in toddler’s death
Next story
Universities in B.C. and Alberta to study mental and physical health of wildfire crews

Just Posted

Chinese LNG distributor proposes LNG processing facility in Terrace

Project to be located within the Skeena Industrial Development Park near airport

RDBN reverses decision, approves Huckleberry camp permit

No timeline yet for when construction will begin on work camp south of Houston

Restaurant owner discusses supposedly haunted Smithers railway station

Fawn Engen has worked in the building for over a decade

Smithers Art Gallery reels in Terrace Salmon Show with additional local catches

After the gallery had a sudden opening they looked to the Skeena Salmon Art Show in Terrace

Bat talk looks at protecting B.C. from fungal disease killing North American bats

White-nose syndrome is caused by the fungus Pseudogymnoascus destructans

‘Speak English in Canada’: Woman’s racist rant at B.C. drugstore staff goes viral

The clip was posted by Allen Tee on Facebook and viewed 156,000 times as of Tuesday morning

Nanaimo crash survivor featured on MADD impaired driving prevention campaign

The decals will be featured on the back of Westcan Bulk Transport truck trailers

It’s still OK to put gravel on your driveway, rural B.C. farmers told

Lana Popham says women’s addiction facility still has to move

PHOTOS: Vancouver Olympics torch relay started 10 years ago today

Starting on Oct. 30, 2009, the Olympic flame traversed Canada for 106 days straight

$20M Lotto Max ticket sold in northwestern B.C.

Specific retail location to be announced by BCLC once winner comes forward

B.C. vice-principal let go after checking boys’ underwear to see who left feces in bathroom

French school teacher wanted to find the culprit

Should Halloween be permanently moved to Saturday?

About 40 per cent of Canadians surveyed says they agree while 43 per cent say no

Activist Thunberg declines climate prize, urges more action

‘The climate movement does not need any more prizes,’ Thunberg says

Bank of Canada holds interest rate, warns economy’s resilience to be ‘tested’

Governor Stephen Poloz’s team is warning that the resilience of Canada’s economy will be increasingly tested

Most Read