Chinese LNG distributor proposes LNG processing facility in Terrace

Project to be located within the Skeena Industrial Development Park near airport

Containerized LNG could be the latest product to be manufactured at the Skeena Industrial Development Park in Terrace, which has close access to the Port of Prince Rupert and its various terminals for importing and exporting goods from Northwest B.C. (Taisheng International Investment Services photo)

A Chinese distributor of liquefied natural gas wants to build a processing facility near Terrace, next to the Northwest Regional Airport.

Top Speed Energy (TSE) sent a letter to area residents near the site on Oct. 16, seeking feedback on a facility that could process 150,000 tonnes of LNG per year – about 0.6 per cent of what’s manufactured at LNG Canada’s multi-billion-dollar facility in nearby Kitimat.

The facility would be located on Qinhuangdao Economic and Technological Development Zone lands within the SIDP. The site is privately owned by Taisheng International Investment Services. Taisheng purchased the 1,187-acre lands in 2014 and signed a development agreement with the City of Terrace for the property.

READ MORE: Terrace Industrial Park build-out continues

The project, called Skeena LNG, is small enough for the company to bypass federal and provincial environmental assessments, the letter said. It will instead submit a permit application to the BC Oil and Gas Commission (OGC), a provincial agency, and any required applications to the City of Terrace.

A letter sent to nearby residents indicates the project would receive natural gas pumped through a nearby pipeline. Power to treat and liquefy natural gas would come from a nearby BC Hydro transmission line, the release continued.

The product would then be transferred into specialized containers and stored on-site for short periods until it’s loaded onto trucks for delivery to domestic or international markets through the Fairview Container Terminal in Prince Rupert. The containers would then be sent back to the site, where they will be kept for storage and refills.

READ MORE: Pacific Northern Gas moves to reinstate full capacity and expand pipeline

No additional roads will be constructed to carry out the proposed activities.

The letter was sent to residents living in Jackpine Flats in Thornhill on Oct. 16. Residents and organizations have until Nov. 6 to send written feedback to TSE. They can also request a meeting with the company.

North West Watch, a regional group which examines environmental issues, has stated it will be sending feedback to TSE and the OGC.

This isn’t TSE’s first jump into LNG exports from B.C. to Asian markets. FortisBC, a utility company operating a liquefaction facility on the Fraser River near Vancouver, signed Canada’s first ‘long-term’ supply agreement to produce LNG for export to China with TSE in July.

Under the two-year agreement, 53,000 tonnes of LNG will be shipped from the Tilbury facility in B.C. to China by summer 2021.

READ MORE: FortisBC eyes expansion after inking deal to send LNG by container to China

More to come.

TSE LNG Facility Letter by Brittany Gervais on Scribd