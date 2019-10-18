Justin and Tayah Lloyd. Tayah was six months pregnant when she was killed in a head-on collision near Bridal Falls east of Chilllwack on May 26, 2018. (GoFundMe)

Chilliwack man pleads guilty in crash that killed pregnant woman

Frank Tessman charged under Motor Vehicle Act for accident that killed Kelowna school teacher

The man responsible for a car crash that killed a pregnant woman near Bridal Falls over a year ago pleaded guilty Friday to one charge under the motor vehicle act in court in Chilliwack.

Frank Marx Tessman was travelling eastbound on Highway 1 on May 26, 2018 when his vehicle crossed into the westbound lane colliding head on with a couple driving west from Kelowna.

The crash killed 31-year-old Tayha Lloyd who was travelling with her newlywed husband Justin Lloyd.

The couple were expecting their first child, and she was six months pregnant.

She died in the impact of the crash. Both her husband and Tessman were taken to hospital in critical condition and both recovered.

Lloyd was a beloved teacher at Anne McClymont Elementary school in Kelowna. After the crash, the children she taught, parents and school staff struggled with the tragic news.

Tessman was charged with one count of driving without due care and attention. The 47-year-old pleaded guilty in court on Oct. 18, and a sentencing date has not yet been scheduled.

The charge under the Motor Vehicle Act comes with a maximum penalty of $2,000 or six months jail or both.

READ MORE: Pregnant Kelowna teacher named victim of fatal crash

After the accident a GoFundMe was started to help Justin, but it has since been taken down.

READ MORE: Rallying funds for husband of pregnant teacher killed in crash

– with a file from the Kelowna Capital News

@PeeJayAitch
paul.henderson@theprogress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Prince Rupert Port Authority announces $161K and first projects in new Skeena River salmon program

Just Posted

Smithers fighter wins bronze at karate worlds

Lando Ball narrowly missed a chance to fight in the gold medal match in Austria

Prince Rupert Port Authority announces $161K and first projects in new Skeena River salmon program

Gitanyow, Gitxsan and Lax Kw’alaams projects among recipients

Climate change, economy and reconciliation take centre stage at Oct. 15 All-Candidates Forum

Six of the eight candidates were in attendance at the Smithers event

Health Foundation fundraiser provides new surgical equipment

The annual campaign raised $140K items such as a new surgical table and high-definition printer

WATCH: Candidates give closing statements at Oct. 15 BVCS All-Candidates debate

Five of eight candidates running federally for Skeena-Bulkley Valley were in attendance

Fashion Fridays: 5 things to remove from your closet

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Kawhi Leonard, former Toronto Raptor, welcomed back to Vancouver at pre-season game

Fans go wild at pre-season game between L.A. Clippers and Dallas Mavericks at Rogers Arena

Greens and NDP go head to head on West Coast; Scheer takes fight to Bernier

Trudeau turns focus to key ridings outside Toronto after two days in Quebec

Canucks beat Stanley Cup champs 4-3 in a shootout

Leivo nets winner, Vancouver dumps St. Louis for fourth straight win

‘The more you test, the more you find’: Beef recalls a sign of success, experts say

Despite appearances, experts say a recent rise in major recalls is not a sign of food supply problems

Scholars say religious vaccine objections can’t be traced to Biblical sources

Vaccinations are a requirement to attend class in Ontario and New Brunswick, while B.C. launched a demand this fall

ELECTION 2019: How would the major parties address Canada’s housing crisis?

Promises include speculation taxes, more affordable housing, and declaring housing a human right

Japanese buyer expands wood pellet contract with B.C.’s Pinnacle

Mitsui and Co. increases contract with Interior energy producer

ELECTION 2019: Have Justin Trudeau’s Liberals really cut middle-class taxes?

Conservative Andrew Scheer vows to cut bottom bracket, NDP’s Jagmeet Singh targets wealth tax

Most Read