Child, 12, dies after serious ski accident on Mount Seymour in North Vancouver

An 12-year-old child is dead after a skiing accident on Mt. Seymour in North Vancouver on Saturday (April 10) night.
North Vancouver RCMP said they received a call to assist B.C. Emergency Health Services for a report of an 11-year-old seriously injured in a skiing incident on the mountain. The child was taken to hospital but later died.
The B.C. Coroners’ Service is investigating the incident.
Editor’s note: The RCMP initially said that the child was 11 years old. They were actually 12.
