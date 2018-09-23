Chief Wah tah K’eght (Henry Alfred) speaks at a feast in December of 2017 commemorating the 20th anniversary of the Delgamuuk Supreme Court case that included Wet’suwet’en and Gitxsan elders. The case was literally a defining moment for Aboriginal title to ancestral lands, affirming oral history and clarifying the governments’ duty to consult. (Michael Grace-Dacosta photo)

Chief Wah Tah K’eght leaves a legacy

Chief Wah Tah K’eght (Henry Alfred) from Witset was reported to have passed away on Sunday morning.

Chief Wah Tah K’eght (Henry Alfred) from Witset has been reported to have passed away on Sunday morning.

Wah Tah K’eght was in a Prince George hospital, but came back to Witset despite poor health to host a feast welcoming the Walk to Witset, an event to celebrate the release of the book Shared Histories. The book documents the relationships between settlers and the Wet’suwet’en in the town of Smithers between 1913 and 1973.

Read: Walk to symbolize unity among area’s peoples

Chief Wah Tah K’eght also recently spoke at a feast in December of 2017 commemorating the 20th anniversary of the Delgamuuk Supreme Court case that included Wet’suwet’en and Gitxsan elders. The case was literally a defining moment for Aboriginal title to ancestral lands, affirming oral history and clarifying the governments’ duty to consult.

Occording to a biogrophy from the Office of the Wet’suwet’en (OW), the Laksilyu clan Tsee K’al K’e yex house chief liked fishing and camping on his traditional territory. He took his chief name in 1967.

“We need to clean-up our environment and ecosystem by ending the use of herbicides and pesticides. It is my vision to see friendship amongst the Wet’suwet’en renewed,” Chief Wah Tah K’eght was quoted as saying on the OW’s website.

 

Hereditary Chief Henry Alfred was a special guest of the Witset name celebration in May. (Contributed photo)

Chief Wah tah K’eght (Henry Alfred). (Office of the Wet’suwet’en photo)

Chief Wah tah K’eght (Henry Alfred). (Storey Photogtaphy)

Previous story
B.C. students send books to displaced students of Hornby Island school fire

Just Posted

Chief Wah Tah K’eght leaves a legacy

Chief Wah Tah K’eght (Henry Alfred) from Witset was reported to have passed away on Sunday morning.

Great news for Indigenous youth program in BC

The federal government came through with over $1 million in funding for Indigenous youth program

Any style, any medium, any artist

The 6x6 Smithers Art Gallery fundraiser is taking work from artists of all ages over the next month.

RCMP confirm death of Jessica Patrick

No details on cause were given. Case is under criminal investigation and police are asking for tips.

CMTN unveils renovated House of Cedar

$18.4M upgrade and renovation cited as key to modern trades training

Environment Canada confirms Ottawa area hit by two tornadoes Friday

At one point more than 200,000 hydro customers were blacked out

Tiger Woods caps off amazing comeback with 80th PGA Tour win

First win since 2013 for 42-year-old

B.C. students send books to displaced students of Hornby Island school fire

Maple Ridge elementary school teacher says students learned about acts of kindness

Trump drains oxygen from Trudeau foreign policy with PM, Freeland bound for UN

A lot has changed since the Liberals came to power in Canada in 2015

B.C. man fined $15,000, barred from trading securities for fraud

Larry Keith Davis used money from an investor to pay personal bills

Emergency crews investigate small sulphuric acid spill in Kootenays

IRM states a small volume of less than one cup and three dime-sized drips were leaked from carrier

Family, friends of B.C murder victim want killer sent back to max security facility

Group wants convicted murderer Walter Ramsay sent back to a maximum security facility

It’s official: B.C.’s civic election campaign period kicks off

New spending, expense limits are in place

B.C. VIEWS: Looking under the hood of ICBC’s war on crashes

Is our accident rate really soaring, or is it inefficiency?

Most Read