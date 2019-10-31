Hope was subjected to such a terrible case of abuse it’s a miracle she survived. (Photo submitted)

Chemainus man charged after German shepherd found abandoned in woods, tied with cable

It’s a miracle one-year-old German Shepherd Hope survived

Kevin Timothy of Chemainus has been charged with animal cruelty following a BC SPCA investigation.

The BC SPCA took custody of a one-year-old female German Shepherd in critical condition in early May. The dog, named Hope, was suffering from emaciation, dehydration, extreme muscle wasting and a deep, severe neck wound.

“Hope had been abandoned in the woods, tied to a tree with a plastic and wire cable,” stated Marcie Moriarty, chief prevention and enforcement officer for the BC SPCA, in a press release. “The cable was tied so tightly that her face was pressed to the tree and she could not lay down or move. The wire was deeply embedded into her neck, causing such a massive wound that her jugular vein and trachea were exposed.”

Moriarty added Hope’s body was so badly infected by the injury that her head was severely swollen and the gaping wound was filled with maggots. She was delirious and too weak to walk when found.

“It is a miracle that this poor dog survived,” Moriarty indicated. “She was rushed to a veterinary clinic in Duncan to be stabilized, then transferred to a specialized emergency clinic in Victoria, where she received around-the-clock life-saving treatment.”

Following multiple surgeries and months of treatment and care, Hope was adopted by one of her caregivers at the veterinary hospital. She is happy and healthy in her new loving home.

Timothy faces up to two years in jail, a maximum $75,000 fine and up to a lifetime ban on owning animals if convicted.

The BC SPCA investigates more than 8,000 cases of animal cruelty every year. All costs are funded by community donations.

Previous story
Twitter pulls back on political ads due to ‘significant risks’ of bought influence
Next story
B.C. parents blame medical negligence in toddler’s death

Just Posted

RCMP helicopter called in as missing person search continues

Ground crews also combing area for Laureen Fabian

Missing person search continues

Searchers concentrating on Buck Flats Road area

Chinese LNG distributor proposes LNG processing facility in Terrace

Project to be located within the Skeena Industrial Development Park near airport

RDBN reverses decision, approves Huckleberry camp permit

No timeline yet for when construction will begin on work camp south of Houston

Restaurant owner discusses supposedly haunted Smithers railway station

Fawn Engen has worked in the building for over a decade

VIDEO: Dog found suffering in woods finds fur-ever home in Greater Victoria

‘She’s really happy and healthy,’ the Hope’s new owner says

Former Sidney mayor clarifies ‘karma’ cliche use in tweet at Elizabeth May

Steve Price says phrase was not meant as a personal slur

UPDATE: Transportation minister defends new steps in B.C. ride-hailing application

Changes were made to provide additional information

Most Canadians against Trump’s plan to send prescription drugs to U.S.: poll

79 per cent of Canadians said the country should focus on their own drug supply

Alleged drunk driver behind wheel of 18-wheeler fuel truck arrested in Nanaimo

RCMP pulled over the vehicle Friday along the Nanaimo Parkway

QUIZ: How much do you really know about Halloween?

There’s a lot more to this night of frights than ghosts, pumpkins and candy

Man dies following RCMP Taser incident in Okanagan-Shuswap

Police watchdog and BC Coroners Service investigating

After blackface scandal, Trudeau shuns photo ops of trick or treating

Trudeau will ‘be trick or treating with the kids, but not going to Rideau Hall or doing a photo op’

Wildlife group reminds of pollution dangers after pelican hurt in Okanagan lake

The bird was found in a lake near Oliver

Most Read