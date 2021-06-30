The Bulkley Valley Community Foundation is offering a $200,000 grant made possible by an undisclosed donor.

Charities eligible for $200K grant from community foundation

An undisclosed donor made the grant for a community impact project possible

Thanks to an undisclosed donor, a local registered charity or qualified donee will be eligible to receive a $200,000 grant through the Bulkley Valley Community Foundation BVCF.

The foundation is accepting Expressions of Interest until July 30 from projects that “positive community impact” related to the BVCF fields of interest and areas of focus as identified in their 2021 Strategic Plan. BVCF fields of interest are: community, cultural, fine arts, education, social and family, sports and recreation, youth and health.

Qualifying organizations will be invited to submit full applications at a later date.

The project will have its main impact in the Smithers area, but impact across the BVCF area is beneficial.

Other guidelines include: It may benefit rural and/or urban public of any ages, abilities and walks of life; will be in the local communities’ public interest; may be currently underway, roughly planned or in the vision phase; may enable further charitable activity for your group or other groups; and will be completed by December of 2023.

The BVCF area extends from Topley to Kitwanga including Granisle, Houston, Telkwa, Smithers, and the Hazeltons in North Central B.C.

To be eligible, organizations must be registered charities or qualified donees under the Income Tax Act.

Other organizations may be eligible if they partner with a registered charity.

