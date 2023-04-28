Dashcam video captured the assault of an Uber driver in Abbotsford on April 18. (Screengrab from video)

Dashcam video captured the assault of an Uber driver in Abbotsford on April 18. (Screengrab from video)

Charges laid in random assault of Uber driver in Abbotsford

Prolific offender charged after attack inside vehicle on April 18

A man with an extensive criminal record across the Lower Mainland has been charged in relation to the assault of an Uber driver in Abbotsford.

Sgt. Paul Walker, media relations officer with the Abbotsford Police Department (APD), said police responded to the incident on Tuesday, April 18 in the 2300 block of McCallum Road at about 6:45 a.m. The suspect had run away, and extensive patrols by officers in the area failed to locate him.

Walker said the victim was injured and “extremely shaken.”

The driver, Aman Sood, captured the incident on his dashcam, and it was posted on social media. The footage shows his passenger in the back seat suddenly punching Singh in the head.

Walker said the police investigation led to the suspect being identified as William Tickle, 38, of Abbotsford. He was located and arrested on Thursday (April 27) at 7 p.m. He has been charged with assault causing bodily harm and uttering threats and currently remains in police custody.

According to the provincial court database, Tickle has prior convictions for offences that include sexual interference, assault, assault with a weapon, possession of an unauthorized firearm, mischief, obstruction, resisting a peace officer, flight from a peace officer, assaulting a peace officer, possession of stolen property, impaired driving, theft, driving while suspended, causing a disturbance, dangerous driving, failing to stop at an accident, vehicle theft, break-and-enter, robbery and breaching his bail and probation conditions.

The offences date back to 2004 and occurred in Abbotsford, Mackenzie, Mission, North Vancouver, Vancouver, Chilliwack, Burnaby, Delta, New Westminster, Coquitlam and Port Coquitlam.

Tickle still has charges before the courts for dangerous driving and driving while disqualified in Langley on April 27, 2022. His trial on those charges is slated to start on Aug. 10.


