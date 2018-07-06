Charges laid in Humboldt Broncos bus crash: RCMP

Further details on arrest in April 6 crash in rural Saskatchewan to come

The wreckage of a fatal crash north of Tisdale, Sask., is seen on Saturday, April, 7, 2018. The RCMP is expected to provide an update today on the status of its investigation into the Humboldt Broncos bus-truck collision earlier this month. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press)

Saskatchewan RCMP say charges have been laid in a fatal bus crash that involved the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team.

Mounties say an arrest was made this morning in a collision between the bus and a semi-trailer at a rural Saskatchewan intersection on April 6.

Further details — including the name of the accused and charges — are to be provided at a media availability at noon PT at the RCMP Depot in Regina.

The Broncos were on their way to a playoff game when the crash occurred, killing 16 people and injuring 13 others. Most of the injured players have been released from hospital.

The driver of the semi-trailer was not hurt. He was taken into custody immediately after the collision and released later that evening.

In June, RCMP said they were preparing to talk to Crown prosecutors about potential charges.

READ MORE: Humboldt survivors to attend NHL Awards

Officers were still investigating at that time and had only said that the semi-trailer was in the intersection when the crash occurred.

“We need the evidence and facts first, and that’s what is … adding to the extra time here to work through that process,” Williams said in June.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
BC Hydro launches second phase of vehicle charging stations across southern B.C.

Just Posted

Smithers RCMP arrest armed robbery suspect

Another Smithers business helped police track down 7-Eleven armed robbery suspect.

Busking bylaw part of music and arts recommendations

Chamber of Commerce wants more arts planning in Smithers.

Bear activity around Willowvale and Elks

Town of Smithers warn trail users of bear activity around Willowvale Marsh and Elks Park.

Smithers considers bear conflict solutions

Bear-proof garbages investigated to avoid human conflicts.

Wild way to spend Canada Day

PHOTOS and VIDEO from Northern Lights Wildlife Society’s annual Canada Day open house.

Charges laid in Humboldt Broncos bus crash: RCMP

Further details on arrest in April 6 crash in rural Saskatchewan to come

‘Missing’ B.C. man posts on Instagram saying he and son are safe in Italy

Jan Stelmaszyk and his son Matt Bartnik were reported missing in Port Alberni this week

Applications open for B.C. child care construction fund

Non-profits, school districts eligible for full cost of new spaces

International students claim B.C. flight school ripped them off

But owners say student who filed civil suit was too dangerous to fly

BC Hydro launches second phase of vehicle charging stations across southern B.C.

Stations are located in Metro Vancouver, Vancouver Island, East Kootenay and Okanagan

Demand for EI sickness benefits on the rise; NDP cites need for update

Demand for sickness benefits under federal employment insurance program has reached a 10-year high

Small-town B.C. cafe boasts one of Canada’s top chefs

Chef Victor Bongo is cooking up a storm at Village Grounds Cafe & Bistro in Naramata.

Google Doodle celebrates birthday of civil rights pioneer Viola Desmond

Viola Desmond was dragged out of a ‘whites-only’ section of a theatre by police, thrown in jail

Community mourns after young B.C. man dies in explosive house fire

West Kelowna residents share their grief after the death on David Hunt

Most Read