Charges being considered in New Year’s Eve head-on truck crash

No one was seriously injured in the collision

Traffic charges are being considered in a collision on New Year’s Eve on Highway 16.

The head-on crash, which occurred at approximately noon Dec. 31 near Evelyn, left two tractor-trailers in opposite ditches with one cab destroyed almost beyond recognition and caused a diesel spill. No one was seriously injured.

“One of the tractor trailers crossed the centre line and collided with another tractor trailer,” said Smithers RCMP detachment commander Staff Sgt. Terry Gillespie.

Both drivers were injured but nothing life threatening, Gillespie added.

One trucker was transported to Bulkley Valley District Hospital by ambulance, while the other only required treatment on the scene.

Gillespie said they do not have a definitive factor or factors that may have been responsible for the crash, but the lead investigator is currently determining if enough evidence exists to issue traffic tickets.



marisca.bakker@interior-news.com

