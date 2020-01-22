The federal government is asking Canadian to weigh in on safeguards in MAiD legislation. (Stock photo)

Changes coming to Medical Assistance in Dying

In the Northern Health region 59 people accessed the MAiD service

Changes are coming to Canada’s Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD) legislation following a court ruling that concluded it is unconstitutional to only allow Canadians to seek medical assistance to end their lives who are already near death.

In the Northern Health region, 59 individuals used the service in 2019 and since it became legal in June of 2016 a total of 128 people accessed MAiD.

“Those numbers are not final, they are potentially subject to change but unlikely. It is just a caution we are asked to provide,” said Northern Health spokesperson Eryn Collins.

She added that doctors can refuse to perform a medically assisted death.

“We don’t document who opts out rather we and the other health authorities maintain a list of practitioners who were surveyed and indicated their interest or willingness to participate either as an assessor or a provider of MAiD,” she added.

While the federal government has accepted the near-death requirement must be removed, it is considering if new safeguards should be in place before being able to access Medical Assistance in Dying [MAiD].

A questionnaire is available asking Canadians their thoughts on the ruling and whether or not more safeguards should be added.

Co-chair of the Vancouver chapter of Dying with Dignity Canada Alex Muir said the survey is biased.

“It is good the government is coming forward and asking questions and getting some public input,” he said. “But if you look at the whole safeguard section, they are strongly focused on adding additional safeguards for people. If you read between the lines, they have many safeguards they are asking about and our belief is that there are a lot of safeguards in place and if anything we would want to remove one or two and yet the focus is adding safeguards.”

Muir said some of the proposed ‘hurdles’ such as requiring consultation with medical specialists and imposing a mandatory psychological or psychiatric assessment, would significantly limit access to MAiD.

“By adding these extra steps, you are adding to the time it takes and also access, especially for people in rural areas where there is already a shortage of specialists in these areas. This could become very problematic for giving access to people in those areas.”

Not everyone in the northwest is on board with MAiD or the upcoming changes to the legislation.

Pro-Life Society member and Christian Heritage Party leader Rod Taylor said Canadians should work toward killing the pain and not the patient.

“We oppose the original law that makes it possible for doctors to kill people even with their consent,” he said. “We talk about a slippery slope and we knew once it became a practice it would expand and increase and it didn’t take very long for that to happen.”

The online questionnaire is available until Jan. 27. The federal government has until March 11 to amend the law under the recent court ruling.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
University of Victoria tells stories of Holocaust survivors with graphic novels

Just Posted

Protesters block entrance to government building in support of Wet’suwet’en First Nation

A letter with four demands was delivered to the Ministry of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources

Indigenous LNG supporters chide human rights advocates over pipeline comments

Coastal GasLink has signed agreements with 20 elected First Nation councils along the pipeline’s 670-kilometre path

B.C. premier talks forestry, service needs with handful of northern mayors in Prince George

Prince George meeting completes premier’s tour of Kitimat, Terrace, Fort St. James and Quesnel

Unist’ot’en requesting Environmental Assessment Office withhold CGL construction permits

The camp says CGL never mentioned healing centre in report to Environmental Assessment Office

Regional wood pellet shortage forces rationing

New suppliers being found

VIDEO: Nickelback gears up for nostalgia tour

Canadian band joins Stone Temple Pilots for a summer tour that includes just one stop in Canada

Province asks health-care staff to be ‘vigilant’ in screening for possible coronavirus cases

This comes after U.S. health officials confirmed a case of the virus in Washington State

University of Victoria tells stories of Holocaust survivors with graphic novels

International storytelling initiative launched first meetings this winter

Boy, 13, arrested after alleged assault involving girl at B.C. middle school

Boy alleged to have used ‘inappropriate levels of force’ to injure the girl

B.C. player becomes only second Canadian to enter Hall of Fame of Baseball

Walker received 76.6 percent of the Baseball Writers of America Association vote

Anti-tax group calls for no federal funds for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle while in Canada

Buckingham Palace announced on Saturday that the couple would be giving up public funding

PHOTOS: Heavy snowfall breaks window, causing avalanche into B.C. newsroom office

It was a chaotic start to the week for the Kitimat Northern Sentinel

Canadian law firm launches class action on behalf of Iran flight victims

Flight 752 was shot down by Iran shortly after take off

Mission Hill cellarman fired after mistakenly dumping $162K of wine down the drain

The former employee filed a grievance with the West Kelowna winery but was unsuccesful

Most Read