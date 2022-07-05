Chad Norman Day reelected president of Tahltan Central Government

Tahltan Central Government (TCG), the political arm of the northwest B.C. First Nation announced its newly elected executive committee following a general election that took place last week.

The July 4 announcement will see Chad Norman Day continue in his position as TCG president. Day, who has been serving as president for eight years, said he will continue to advance issues of importance to the Tahltan people including the preservation and strengthening of Tahltan culture, stewardship of lands, wildlife and infrastructure among other core issues.

“In my next term, I will focus on our homeland more than ever and seek to bring a better way of life for all Tahltans,” said Day, adding, “There will be no further major projects or economic growth for the province of British Columbia until these goals are achieved”.

Day said he will be “even more assertive and aggressive than before” on behalf of Tahltan rights and work towards creating a health department, new opportunities for youth, strong advancement of Tahltan title and rights through the implementation of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

Heather Hawkins was elected vice president and Sandra Marion was elected secretary treasurer.

Family representatives on the board are: Bill Brown was elected for the Carlick Family, David Rattray for the Etzenlee Family, Annita McPhee for the Good-za-ma Family, Kimberly Marion for the Ts’imgalteda (Simgaldtada), Mindy Henyu for the Shukak (Shoe Kawk/ Howd-Ghette) Family, Jodi Payne for the Cawtoonma Family, Lily Belhumeur for the Eth’eni Family, Clarence Quock for the Thud ga Family, and Natasha Callbreath for the Dekama (Quock) Family. The Stikine Claw/ Thicke seat is vacant.