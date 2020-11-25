Central Interior Hockey League cancels 2020/21 season

The Terrace River Kings lost 9-3 to the Quesnel Kangaroos on Mar. 2, 2019 in the final CIHL playoffs. (Lindsay Chung Photo)

The Central Interior Hockey League (CIHL) has cancelled its senior men’s ‘AA’ 2020/21 season, but league officials are keeping the door open to the possibility of exhibition games in the new year.

The league includes the Smithers Steelheads and teams in Prince Rupert, Kitimat, Terrace, Hazelton, Williams Lake and Quesnel.

“We had a schedule to start December 4th but with recent restrictions feel that in in any circumstances less than a super miracle vaccination, we would probably not return to play with spectators in time to salvage a 20-21 season,” said Ron German, CIHL president, in a media release.

German thanked the communities, fans, volunteers and sponsors for their support. He said that if conditions regarding the COVID-19 pandemic change in 2021, the league would explore the possibility of playing exhibition games if BC Hockey and local guidelines could be met.

Last season the league got its championship series in just under the wire.

On March 7, just a week before everything started shutting down, the Quesnel Kangaroos took game 2 of the three-game series 4-3 in overtime against the Terrace River Kings in Terrace.

The previous week the Roos had cruised to an 8-4 victory in game 1 on home ice.

The Interior News has reached out to the Steelheads for comment.

More to come…

