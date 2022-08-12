Celebrity golf tourney celebrity auction breaks record raising $94K for charity

Dan Hamhuis, Cliff Ronning and Paul Haysom tie for top bid at $5,500

It was a record-breaking night for the Smithers Celebrity Golf Tournament (SCGT) at Boston Pizza Thursday night as event sponsors bid for their celebrity partners for the weekend.

A total of 36 celebrities brought in $94,300 for charity with three of the guests garnering $5,500 for top bids of the night.

Hometown favourite Dan Hamhuis, former Vancouver Canuck Cliff Ronning and GlobalTV news anchor Paul Haysom brought in the big bucks, purchased by Goodfellas Construction, Bandstra Transportation and Smithers Lumber Yard respectively.

In 2019, the auction raised $60,000 with former Miss USA contestant (Miss Missouri) Katie Kearney garnering the highest bid at $4,100.

The evening kicked off appropriately with remarks by Smithers Celebrity Golf senior statesman and two-time Stanley Cup Champion Joe Watson, who went to Stewart Bulk Terminals for $2,500.

Musician and SCGT defending champion Danielle Marie also commanded $2,500 and will play with LB Paving. The last time the tournament was held in 2019, Marie and her Bulkley Valley Financial Services team sizzled into the winners circle with a blistering 20-under-par total 52 on the Par-72 course.

Former Global morning news anchor Steve Darling and actor/TV host Todd Talbot conducted the auction of their fellow celebrities and both received bids of $3,000, Darling from Frontier Chrysler and Talbot from Vandergaag & Bakker.

Beneficiaries of the 2022 tournament are the Bulkley Valley Health Foundation and Bulkley Valley Youth Sport Foundation.

In 2019, the tournament donated $125,000 to the health foundation and the Smithers Community Cancer Care Team.

The festivities continue today with a nine-hole practice round for the teams and tonight with a hockey game between Vancouver Canucks Alumni and Smithers Celebrities at the arena.

The best ball tournament itself runs Saturday with a shotgun start at 9:30 a.m.



