Alexis Puentes pays tribute to his father-in-law Bill Goodacre at Goodacre’s memorial Feb. 2, 2019 at the Dze L K’ant Cultural Centre. (Thom Barker photo)

Celebration of life held for Bill Goodacre

Former town councillor and friend to all remembered for his decency and respectfulness

It was standing room at the Dze L K’ant Cultural Centre for a celebration of the life of Bill Goodacre, who died last week at the Bulkley Lodge at the age of 67.

The overriding theme of the day was Goodacre’s legacy is one of decency and respect. Speakers, from the scheduled dignitaries to extemporaneous well-wishers referred to the former Smithers town councillor and provincial MLA as “our friend Bill.”

WATCH: Alexis Puentes pays tribute to his father-in-law Bill Goodacre.

For the full story please see this week’s edition of The Interior News.

 

It was standing room only at Bill Goodacre’s memorial Feb. 2, 2019 at the Dze L K’ant Cultural Centre. (Thom Barker photo)

Previous story
Quebec chef takes gold at Canadian Culinary Championships
Next story
B.C. centre at forefront of treating mental health and addiction together

Just Posted

Sexual assault suspect released on bail

Clifford Harris, accused of sexual assault and unlawful confinement, released into treatment

Main issue is Indigenous rights and title: Cullen

MP reflects on upcoming election as new session starts; thinks Trudeau is vulnerable in 2019.

UPDATE: Winter storm warning

Winter storm warning in effect from the Bulkley Valley to the Alberta border. More snow predicted.

Hwy 16 transit use inconsistent

Two years in, bus ridership is down or up since a year ago depending on which community.

Celebration of life held for Bill Goodacre

Former town councillor and friend to all remembered for his decency and respectfulness

REPLAY: B.C’s best videos this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at the replay-worth highlights from this week across the province

Team Cotter wins men’s provincial curling title

Team Cotter from Kelowna and Vernon wins 2019 B.C. Men’s Curling Championships Final 9-4

Superbowl spikes power consumption pre-game: BC Hydro

BC Hydro finds electricity use spikes in the kitchen before the big game

Emotional support concept can harm legitimate service animals

True service animals are trained and certified

General Motors disputes UNIFOR’s Super Bowl ad

GM announced last fall it will close its factory in Oshawa, Ont.

Historica Canada asks Conservatives to pull spoof of ‘Heritage Minute’

Organization says it doesn’t approve of parodies being used for partisan political purposes.

Highway 97 remains closed after rock slide in Okanagan

There is no estimated re-opening time, however alternate routes are available

B.C. centre at forefront of treating mental health and addiction together

Addiction and mental illness often occur together but treating them together is so complex

B.C. VIEWS: NDP government resumes taxing, spending to battle poverty

Legislature scandal, speculation tax distract from NDP agenda

Most Read