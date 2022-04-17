Celebrating the faces of the 62 ANBT sidelines

Striving for balance, Debbie Scallion of the BC Responsible & Problem Gambling Program promotes awareness at the 62nd ANBT vendor booth, on April 7. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Faces of the sidelines at the evening games on April 8, at the 62nd All Native Basketball Tournament. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Refereeing for fun and smiles at the April 8 games of ANBT. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Peace to all teams and spectators at the April 8 games of the ANBT. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Opening ceremonies of the 62nd ANBT on April 3. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) 50/50 staff wore many decorative hats and smiles at the 62nd ANBT. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Cheering on the players at the April 8 games of the 62nd ANBT. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Rebecca Munro and Barbara McMorrow, smiling officers with the BC RCMP Indigenous recruiting booth at the 62nd ANBT. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Sisters Sharon Morvan and Joan Ryan of Joan’s Weaving are showing off the handwoven “happy baskets” made of sea sweetgrass in a vendor stall at the 62nd ANBT. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Eli Wesley blends his smile with First Nations ice cream making at the 62nd All Native Basketball Tournament on April 7. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Little sidelines spectator cheers on the big guys during the April 8 evening games at the 62nd ANBT. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) David Robinson is one of the smiling security volunteers at the 62nd All Native Basketball Tournament on April 3. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Expressions of innocence at the opening ceremonies of the 62 ANBT on April 3. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Expressions of dancing at the 62nd All Native Basketball Tournament opening ceremonies. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) 50/50 staff wore many decorative hats and smiles at the 62nd ANBT. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Wetting the whistle after an action-packed evening game at the 62nd ANBT on April 8. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Artist carvings and designs by Haisla artist Brad Starr of Black Fish Gallery were on display as one of the vendor booths at the 62nd All Native Basketball Tournament. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

The 62nd All Native Basketball Tournament came to a close on April 9, after a week-long competition packing out the Jim Ciccone Civic Center.

For the first time in more than two years just less than 50 vendors, supplied the peripheral scenes of colour and smiles around the games being played on the courts.

Tables set up in the auditorium displayed works from food vendors, weavers, carvers, beaders and jewellery makers, as well as assistive services such as addiction, grief support and recruitment.

Brad Starr, a Haisla artist has had his hand wood carving for more than 25 years.

“I tell people that I am a traditional contemporary artist,” said the Kitimat-based, owner of Black Fish Gallery.

Starr who live in the south of the province for many years said when he moved back to the North Coast he decided to focus on his art.

“I’ve been coming here for 15 years to ANBT. As soon as I moved back home became out I decided I was gonna come and do this. I love it because you run into all your friends and meet new friends. Then you become friends for life,” he said.