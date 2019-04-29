Celebrate products linked to salmonella outbreak

Canadian Food Inspection Agency issues recall for profiteroles and eclairs

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has linked the nationwide salmonella outbreak to Celebrate-brand profiteroles and Celebrate-brand mini chocolate eclairs.

Since April 27 there have been 73 laboratory-confirmed cases of salmonella poisoning, most of them in B.C. (27), with cases reported in Alberta (12), Saskatchewan (9), Manitoba (10), Ontario (13) and Quebec (2) as well.

The agency says people became ill between November 2018 and late March 2019, 19 of those needed to be hospitalized, with two deaths reported.

https://www.northernsentinel.com/news/two-dead-after-salmonella-outbreak-at-personal-care-home-in-winnipeg/

“However, it hasn’t been determined whether salmonella was a contributing cause in these deaths. People who became ill are between 1 and 88 years old. The majority of cases (59 per cent) are female,” says the agency in a statement.

“Many of the people who became sick reported eating Celebrate brand classic/classical or egg nog flavoured profiteroles or mini chocolate eclairs purchased at various grocery stores before their illnesses occurred.”

As a result of findings based on an investigation of the outbreak, the agency issued the recall warning.

https://www.northernsentinel.com/news/source-unknown-b-c-among-six-provinces-seeing-enduring-salmonella-outbreak/

The agency says while anyone can become ill from a salmonella infection, infants, children, seniors and those with weakened immune systems are at higher risk of serious illness because their immune systems are fragile.

If you have any of the products listed, the agency suggests throwing them out immediately.

”If you have any profiteroles or mini eclair products without the original packaging and are unsure if these products are included in this advice, throw them out just to be safe.

“Properly wash and sanitize any containers that were used to store these products before using them again.”

Symptoms of a salmonella infection typically start six to 72 hours after exposure and include fever, chills, diarrhea, abdominal cramps, nausea and vomiting.

