Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada’s chief public health officer. (Adrian Wyld photo)

Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada’s chief public health officer. (Adrian Wyld photo)

Caught COVID? Officials have tweaked recommendations on vaccine wait times

Those infected before getting a booster should wait three months after the onset of symptoms

The National Committee on Immunization (NACI) has given updated recommendations for when to get a COVID-19 vaccine after contracting the virus.

In an update on Feb. 4, NACI said individuals infected before receiving two doses of vaccine should get their second dose eight weeks after the onset of symptoms or the day they tested positive.

For those who were infected after receiving two doses, NACI recommends getting a booster shot three months after the onset of symptoms or testing positive. NACI added the caveat that it should be at least six months after receiving a second dose before getting a booster.

Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam said that up to Feb. 2, an average of over 10,000 people were being treated in hospital for COVID infections across the country including over 1,100 in ICU.

“The latest data shows that while two doses of COVID-19 vaccine offer reasonably good protection against severe disease, receiving an mRNA booster dose offer superior protection. In general, data shows protection against hospitalization is over 90 per cent with an mRNA booster dose,” Tam said.

Tam said that no vaccine is 100 per cent effective at preventing COVID transmission, so other layers of protection like wearing well-fitted masks, improving ventilation in indoor spaces and social distancing remain crucial to stopping the spread.

READ MORE: Kids should get the COVID-19 shot, and an extra for the immunocompromised: NACI

READ MORE: Teens to receive COVID-19 booster shot invites 6 month after second dose

@SchislerCole
cole.schisler@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirusvaccines

Previous story
Bear Henry walks safely out of the B.C bush 3 months after being reported missing
Next story
NDP want U.S. ambassador to testify about American funding of Ottawa protests

Just Posted

Three rabbits were allegedly killed and dissected in a classroom on Jan. 28, in front of school students aged 9 to 12 years old, said People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals. This photographed rabbit is not one in the incident. (Andrea Rondeau/Citizen)
Rabbits allegedly killed and dissected in front of Haida Gwaii elementary school children

There were 86 new COVID-19 cases reported in the Terrace LHA during the week of Jan. 23 to Jan 29, 2021. (British Columbia Centre for Disease Control)
Number of new COVID-19 cases in Northwest

Illustration shows how a tunnel is bored underneath a watercourse. (Illustration courtesy Coastal GasLink)
Prep work to start to install natural gas pipeline underneath Morice River

Geologists and prospectors compare notes during this break at the 2019 version of the Smithers Exploration Group’s annual Rock Talk convention. (Smithers Exploration Group photo)
Rock enthusiasts gathering in Smithers Feb. 23-24